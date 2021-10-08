Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Super Eagles players' ratings in shock loss

A 90th-minute goal from Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, sent shockwaves around the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos for Nigeria's first home defeat in 40 years in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

But how did the Super Eagles players fare in that game? Pulse Sports rate the players.

Goalkeeper

Francis Uzoho (5/10)

He was a spectator all through the game as the Super Eagles dominated the game. He did well to pull off a good save in the 66th minute but conceded the 90th-minute goal. He can't be blamed much for that.

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong (3/10)

Instagram

Mistakes from defenders are usually too costly and Troost-Ekong made such an error. He was beaten alongside his partner Leon Balogun in the lead up to the Central African Republic's goal.

Leon Balogun (3/10)

Didn't have much to do all game but got caught up when it mattered. He and Troost-Ekong failed to deal with a ball that fell to Namnganda, who scored the winning goal.

Ola Aina (5/10)

Did well in some moments with his overlapping and created a chance for Victor Osimhen.

Jamilu Collins (4/10)

Didn't nothing of note in the game. Didn't pose any threat going forward and didn't do much defensively.

Frank Onyeka (6/10)

Did his job and defended well in the middle. Was better in the second half.

Joe Aribo (4/10)

Had his most terrible performance in a Super Eagles shirt. Got the ball a lot in the second half but couldn't do much with it.

Kelechi Iheanacho (3/10)

Did his best in the first half before he was taken off at halftime. Tried to make things happen but didn't get the chance.

Moses Simon (4/10)

Instagram

Struggled to make any impact but managed to create a fine chance early in the second half, which was missed.

Chidera Ejuke (5/10)

Had a quiet first half but was very lively in the second with his silk moves and body movement with the ball. Couldn't deliver that final ball but still caught the eye.

Victor Osimhen (4/10)

Instagram

Was closely watched but still tried to make things happen. He also hit the post with a left-foot effort in the second half.

Substitutes

Taiwo Awoniyi (2/10)

Played all through the second half and missed Nigeria's best chance of the game, and struggled on his debut.

Samuel Kalu (2/10)

Came on for Simon and was very direct, but nothing came out of it.

Ahmed Musa