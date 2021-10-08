RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Super Eagles players' ratings in shock loss

Steve Dede

How did the Super Eagles players fare in the 1-0 loss to CAR?

Super Eagles players put in a disastrous performance against CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles players put in a disastrous performance against CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

The Super Eagles on Thursday, October 10, 2021, suffered a shocking home loss to the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A 90th-minute goal from Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, sent shockwaves around the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos for Nigeria's first home defeat in 40 years in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

But how did the Super Eagles players fare in that game? Pulse Sports rate the players.

Goalkeeper

He was a spectator all through the game as the Super Eagles dominated the game. He did well to pull off a good save in the 66th minute but conceded the 90th-minute goal. He can't be blamed much for that.

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong made a mistake for CAR's goal (Instagram/Super Eagles)
William Troost-Ekong made a mistake for CAR's goal (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Mistakes from defenders are usually too costly and Troost-Ekong made such an error. He was beaten alongside his partner Leon Balogun in the lead up to the Central African Republic's goal.

Didn't have much to do all game but got caught up when it mattered. He and Troost-Ekong failed to deal with a ball that fell to Namnganda, who scored the winning goal.

Did well in some moments with his overlapping and created a chance for Victor Osimhen.

Didn't nothing of note in the game. Didn't pose any threat going forward and didn't do much defensively.

Did his job and defended well in the middle. Was better in the second half.

Had his most terrible performance in a Super Eagles shirt. Got the ball a lot in the second half but couldn't do much with it.

Did his best in the first half before he was taken off at halftime. Tried to make things happen but didn't get the chance.

Moses Simon had a poor performance (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Moses Simon had a poor performance (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Struggled to make any impact but managed to create a fine chance early in the second half, which was missed.

Had a quiet first half but was very lively in the second with his silk moves and body movement with the ball. Couldn't deliver that final ball but still caught the eye.

Victor Osimhen didn't get enough service (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Victor Osimhen didn't get enough service (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Was closely watched but still tried to make things happen. He also hit the post with a left-foot effort in the second half.

Substitutes

Played all through the second half and missed Nigeria's best chance of the game, and struggled on his debut.

Came on for Simon and was very direct, but nothing came out of it.

Played the final 13 minutes and didn't do enough to get any rating.

Steve Dede

