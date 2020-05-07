The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are mourning the death of one of their Executive Committee members and Enugu State Football Association chairman Chidi Okenwa Offor who died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Until his death, Offor was also the chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) – Nigeria’s second-tier league.

The NFF have confirmed that Offor who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, was restless all through the night and slumped in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Enugu where he was confirmed dead.

In a statement, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick described Offor as a ‘loyal soldier of the NFF’.

“This is a huge shock. Each and everyone of us on the NFF Board is in absolute grief. Chidi (Okenwa) was a loyal soldier of Nigeria Football and was a leading member of our intellectual wing. This is a terrible blow,” Pinnick said in his statement.

“He was one man you can always rely on to give candid advice. We bounced ideas off him regularly and picked his brain on many issues because of his wide knowledge and decades of experience in football administration. We will sorely miss him.”

“Brilliant, humble, eloquent, witty, thorough and committed to the development of Nigeria Football at all levels, Hon. Okenwa evinced capacity, zeal and fervour, and gave his all for the good ending of any project or assignment in which he found himself,” the NFF said on their website.

Offor turned 50 recently on Friday, April 24 and on that day was part of a meeting of the NFF Executive Committee held via video conferencing.