With Amaju Pinnick set to give way after eight years as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigerians will receive a breath of fresh air that could usher in successes in the footballing scene.
Meet the 14 men who could take over from Amaju Pinnick in September
Pinnick confirmed that he won't be seeking re-election for a third term, bring an end to his 8-year reign riddled with corruption claims, and qualification disappointments.
Recent heartbreaks, such as the Super Falcons' failure to place on the podium at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, added wounds to Pinnick's administration, which had already dealt with allegations of corruption and earlier qualification disappointments for age-grade teams.
With September 30, 2022 decided as the date a new football federation president could emerge, who are the 14 aspirants looking to take over from Pinnick as NFF's supremo?
Meet the aspiring 14
- Abba Yola: He is currently the chief of staff to Nigeria's Honorable Minister of Youths & Sports, Sunday Dare. He was formerly the chairman of Nigerian football giants, Kano Pillars.
- Amanze Uchegbulam: The current chairman of the Imo State Football Association. He formerly served as the 1st vice president of the NFF and as a former vice president of CAF's Board of Appeal.
- Ben Akwuegbu: Former footballer who played as a striker for the likes of RC Lens, Grazer AK and the Super Eagles. Currently works as club administrator in the Nigerian league.
- Christian Emeruwa (PhD): A sports admin lecturer who is currently CAF's Head of Safety & Security. He is also FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer.
- Danladi Bako: TV presenter and former Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
- David Doherty: A United Kingdom-based scout and entrepreneur who serves as the President of Team Nigeria UK (TNUK).
- Ibrahim Gusau: A current executive board member of the NFF, and is also the Chairman of Chairmen.
- Idah Peterside: Former footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Enyimba and the Super Eagles. Currently a TV pundit with Supersports and a South Africa-based pastor.
- Jonathan Akpoborie: Former footballer who played as a forward for the likes of Wolfsburg, Stuttgart, Saarbrucken and the Super Eagles. Currently works as a TV presenter and as a player agent.
- Mainasara Illo: Politician and CEO of Local Organizing Committee of the Nigeria-hosted 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He was also a TV sports commentator with the NTA and was a former aide to a former Nigerian Minister of Youths & Sports.
- Marcello Anyanwu: Former U-17 team coach at the Arsenal Soccer School and International football grassroots advocate. He is currently the head scout of Gulf United Football Club in Dubai.
- Musa Ahmadu: Lawyer and former general secretary of the NFF.
- Seyi Akinwunmi: A lawyer and the current 1st Vice President of the NFF. He also heads the Lagos State Football Association.
- Shehu Dikko: NFF's 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) that is responsible for running Nigeria's topflight league - NPFL.
