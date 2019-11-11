President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has stated that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr must show commitment to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) if he is to get a new contract.

Rohr’s current contract with the NFF expires in June 2020 but talks over a new deal are yet to commence.

There have been whispers of a fallout between the NFF and Rohr but Pinnick in a recent interview revealed that the NFF are willing to give the coach a new deal.

The NFF boss, however, said that the German coach must show interest in local football and travel around to watch matches.

”Contracts are classified documents. What we are going to do is strengthen the clauses in his contract,” Pinnick said on Channel TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Amaju Pinnick says Rohr needs to be domesticated to the Nigerian leagues

“We are going to domesticate Gernot Rohr in Nigeria and domesticate him to our leagues, that’s just it.

”He needs to move around, watch some of the league games. We are not saying take a player from here and bring him to the Super Eagles immediately”.

Since taking over the job as Super Eagles coach in August 2016, Rohr has been called out several times for ignoring the NPFL.

The German coach does not rate the league and has publicly stated several times that the players from the league are not good enough for the Super Eagles.