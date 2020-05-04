World governing football body FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and ex-Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju led the tributes on Twitter for and late great Rashidi Yekini on the eighth anniversary of his death.

Yekini who is the highest-goalscorer in Super Eagles history with 37 goals died on this May 4, 2012, at the age of 48.

On May 4, 2020, which is the eighth anniversary of his passing, FIFA, NFF, Adepoju and Nigerians took to Twitter to pay tribute to one of Nigeria’s football greats.

“Today is the remembrance of this great man. His greatness is so huge that we still reminisce over his exploits in the beautiful game,” Adepoju wrote on Twitter.

“Dear mate, I feel honoured playing with you in Nigeria colours and that was a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always.

“Whenever we seem down and defeated, you always conjure your magic wand and get us out of trouble with your goals.

“It was never a dull moment with you in camp as everyone’s ribs would be cracked at your jokes. You were never a contentious person and you saw everyone as your brother not minding their backgrounds.

“I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace king Rasheed Yekini. You were created to score goals and your class remains unmatched!”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA through their World Cup Twitter handle, also paid tribute to Yekini.

“Africa sadly lost of its greatest-ever players #OnThisDay in 2012, but his legend will live on eternally,” FIFA said.

Nigerians pay tribute

As a host of other Nigerians paid tribute to Yekini, the late legend became one of the trending items on Twitter Nigeria.

Yekini represented Nigeria in five major tournaments, including two FIFA World Cup tournaments and was the first Nigerian to be voted African Footballer of the Year in 1993.

One of the most iconic images of the World Cup is that of Yekini holding on to the net after he scored Nigeria's first-ever goal in the competition at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

He helped the Super Eagles to win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia, where he also topped the goal charts and was named best player of the competition.

He also participated at the Olympic level in Seoul in 1988.