﻿Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr﻿ has changed his Spaghetti hairstyle to dreadlocks.

The 26-year-old forward continued his Spaghetti style following criticism of his performance for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar

The Brazilian captain, however, has returned to good form with Paris Saint Germain after the world cup, scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances and also contributed eight assists.

Neymar took to his official Instagram account to post a video and reveal his new hairstyle.

The dreadlocks still have a shade of blonde and his natural shade of dark hair and is expected to be his new look for the festive period.

Neymar has who has been in good form for the reigning French Ligue 1 champions new hairstyle has caused a stir on social media among his supporters due to the dreadlock taking a ponytail shape.

The Brazilian star is expected to lead Paris Saint-Germain to retain their league title but may face a difficult challenge in their UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United.

The Premier League giants recently sacked coach Jose Mourinho and appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Neymar is already looking forward to the encounter.

He said, “We know the quality that Manchester United have and we know that their players have a winning mentality.”

He is expected to debut his new hairstyle when Paris Saint-Germain host Nantes on Saturday, December 22.