Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record
Brazilian superstar Neymar is one goal away from breaking Pele's goalscoring record
Recommended articles
Brazilian and PSG forward Neymar has gone a step closer to breaking the long-standing goalscoring record for the legendary Pele.
Neymar went into the game against South Korea chasing the legendary Pele who scored 77 goals for Brazil.
He scored against South Korea to take his tally to 76 goals which puts him just one goal shy of the Pele record. He will be confident in his ability to break and set a new record before the World Cup comes to an end.
Neymar returns with a bang
His performance was essential to the victory for Brazil and he scored a penalty to mark his comeback from an ankle injury suffered in the first game against Serbia.
There were fears that he would be out for the duration of the World Cup but the PSG man returned in time to inspire his team to success. Neymar has now scored 7 World Cup goals in 12 appearances.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England
-
Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat
-
NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough