Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

Brazilian and PSG forward Neymar has gone a step closer to breaking the long-standing goalscoring record for the legendary Pele.

Neymar went into the game against South Korea chasing the legendary Pele who scored 77 goals for Brazil.

He scored against South Korea to take his tally to 76 goals which puts him just one goal shy of the Pele record. He will be confident in his ability to break and set a new record before the World Cup comes to an end.

Neymar returns with a bang

His performance was essential to the victory for Brazil and he scored a penalty to mark his comeback from an ankle injury suffered in the first game against Serbia.

AFP