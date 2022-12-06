Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

Brazilian superstar Neymar is one goal away from breaking Pele's goalscoring record

Neymar is closing in on Pele's brazilian goalscoring record
Brazilian and PSG forward Neymar has gone a step closer to breaking the long-standing goalscoring record for the legendary Pele.

Neymar went into the game against South Korea chasing the legendary Pele who scored 77 goals for Brazil.

He scored against South Korea to take his tally to 76 goals which puts him just one goal shy of the Pele record. He will be confident in his ability to break and set a new record before the World Cup comes to an end.

His performance was essential to the victory for Brazil and he scored a penalty to mark his comeback from an ankle injury suffered in the first game against Serbia.

Neymar celebrates after scoring against South Korea in the world cup round of 16
Neymar celebrates after scoring against South Korea in the world cup round of 16 AFP

There were fears that he would be out for the duration of the World Cup but the PSG man returned in time to inspire his team to success. Neymar has now scored 7 World Cup goals in 12 appearances.

