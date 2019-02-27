Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr got emotional while former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old superstar left Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in 2017 after four seasons to joins up with French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar joined Barcelona as youngster from Brazilian outfit Santos and was his first move to Europe.

When he joined Barcelona in 2013, a young Neymar struggled to be consistent and impressive under manager Gerardo Martino.

He struggled with a transition from his South American style to the European style and also struggled with the physicality and injuries.

Neymar who is currently recovering from a broken foot injury revealed details in an interview with Globo Esporte his relationship with Messi and how he encouraged him during a difficult time at Barcelona.

He said, “At the time when I needed the most support, the man on the team, the best in the world, came and gave me love.

“He talked to me and said: "Come here, you must be yourself, you must be happy and the same as in Santos. Do not be shy, do not be afraid of me or anyone in this club. We are here to help you.”

In the interview Neymar stressed that he still maintains a good relationship with Messi even though they play for rival clubs and countries.

When asked on a possible reunion, he stated that it will be difficult but not impossible.

He said, “It's difficult, it's difficult.

“To be honest, it is very difficult because Leo was a very special guy for me at Barcelona.”

Since Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain he has put up big numbers scoring 48 goals in 53 appearances and has several titles as well as individual accolades including the best player in France last season.