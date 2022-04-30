Liverpool maintained their unbeaten run in 2022 thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park
Newcastle vs Liverpool: 3 takeaways as Keita fires Reds back to the top
Nabi Keita was the hero as Liverpool kept their quadruple dream alive with another win.
Guinea midfielder Naby Keita was the hero of the day after his excellent first-half strike proved to be the winner.
Jurgen Klopp made three changes to his squad but it didn't stop the Reds from taking all three points that sees them return to the top of the Premier League table.
Here are three (3) takeaways from Liverpool's win
1. Reds clip Newcastle United wings to go top of the league
Liverpool returned to the top of the PL after a hard-fought narrow win at Newcastle United.
Guinea International, Keita, was the unlikely hero after he scored the only goal to send them two points clear of Manchester City, who are at Leeds United later today.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were made to work for their win and three points by a highly motivated Newcastle United.
Klopp could have made it easier for the home side with the changes he made as he tried to keep his star players fresh ahead of a decisive business end of the season.
However, Newcastle United came into the game in superb form, having won four of their last four matches.
2. No Mo, no problems for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp made four changes to his team, with star performers Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold dropped.
Both players have been key for the Kops this season but were rested with Luiz and Gomez preferred for the trip against the Magpies.
In the end, though, the Reds left St James' Park unscathed courtesy of a narrow win to pile on the pressure of Premier League.
3. Fantasy managers in pains as Klopp benches Salah, Trent
It wasn't the start to the game week some Fantasy Football managers had anticipated as Klopp benched two keep players.
Top scorer, Salah, who is one of the most captained players on FPL, and assist-king Trent were surprisingly left on the bench by their manager, Jurgen Klopp.
Egypt's Mo Salah came on in the second half to replace fellow African, Sadio Mane, but Trent was a spectator for the duration of the game at St James'.
