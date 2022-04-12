New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

In 2019, Ebi became the first African footballer to play in 5 FIFA World Cups: 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and the 2019 tournaments.

Onome Ebi
Onome Ebi

Super Falcons captain and defender Onome Ebi has revealed that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup might be her last with the senior women's national team.

Recommended articles

While speaking in a video interview with the Super Falcons media team, Ebi described Australia and New Zealand's co-hosted tournament, as "my last World Cup."

"By the grace of God if I make my last World Cup, I'm saying my last World Cup because I don't know what God would do, but in my last World Cup we might go first, second, third and I trust my girls."

Onome Ebi defends against Klara Buehl of Germany at the 2019 Women's World Cup in Grenoble, France
Onome Ebi defends against Klara Buehl of Germany at the 2019 Women's World Cup in Grenoble, France Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 38-year-old Minsk defender was part of the Super Falcons squad for the just-concluded tour in Canada, which saw the team lose the first meeting in Vancouver, 2-0 and draw 2-2 in the second in Langford.

The two-match tour was part of the team's preparations for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23.

Ebi, who led the team in both games against the Olympic champions, believes that more grade-A friendlies: organized by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), can help the Falcons go far at the AWCON and even go on to win next year's World Cup.

"If we have more of this kind of friendlies, I believe there's nothing God cannot do and I believe in God because I'm a Christian. We can win the World Cup, first, second, third, give it to us. I'm aiming towards that.

“I want to thank the NFF for their support all through our invitational tournaments right from Turkey to the US, and many others and now, Canada,” Ebi said in the video published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

Ebi was recently handed captaincy of the Super Falcons after Asisat Oshoala was stripped of it by the NFF.

Oshoala who had been the team's captain since 2019, was stripped of it just before the tour in Canada after the NFF and coach Randy Waldrum, claimed that it was taking a toll on her.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

    ‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

  • David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Vogue]

    David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

  • Onome Ebi

    New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Recommended articles

‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

Trending

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi
COMMENT

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

(IMAGO/sportphoto24)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name
AWCON

'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
UCL

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April