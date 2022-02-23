'Never gets tired' - Reactions as fans hail Ngolo Kante following Chelsea's convincing win over Lille

The Champions of Europe took on the defending Champions of France in a rather interesting clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues got of to a perfect start after their young German foward Kai Havertz nodded in Hakim Ziyech’s fizzing corner in the 8th minute, before Christian Pulisic stretched their lead in the second half after slotting home from N’Golo Kante’s threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.

Despite the non-existence of the 'Away goal rule' in the Champions League, Chelsea hold the advantage heading into the second leg tie after Thomas Tuchel's men had to really dig deep without star striker Romelu Lukaku who was dropped for Tuesday night's tie following his embarrassing statistic over the weekend in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Belgian only managed 7 touches across 90 minutes in the game over the weekend, despite Tuchel's call for support of the striker - he could only make the bench in their Champions league clash against Lille on Tuesday night.

However, following Chelsea's win on Tuesday night in the Champions league, fans have reacted on social media to The Blues first-leg victory singling out star midfielder Ngolo Kante following his Man Of The Match display on Tuesday night.