PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It was a very colourful 'Throw it back to where it all started' session at the Netherlands' training on Friday.

The Dutch National team
The Dutch National team

Members of Netherlands national arrived at training on Friday, wearing jerseys of their first amateur football clubs.

Recommended articles

The colourful session came about after the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) suggested that all football supporters in the country dressed up in the jerseys of their old amateur teams in celebration of the country's 'National Football Day.'

The special is synonymous with the Non-League Day in England.

The squad, preparing to take on Poland in their UEFA Nations League group A game on Saturday, met for training at the national team headquarters in Zeist, with the first fifteen minutes of training being open to the media.

And this is how they turned up.

The Dutch National Football team celebrating National day before their Nations League game against Poland.
The Dutch National Football team celebrating National day before their Nations League game against Poland. Dutch National Football Team

Nathan Ake wore a vv Wilhelmus shirt.

Steven Berghuis put on LAC Frisia 1883's shirt.

Steven Bergwijn turned up in ASC Waterwijk's shirt.

Daley Blind repped AFC.

The Netherlands
The Netherlands Dutch National Football Team
Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in ASV Arkel's jersey.
Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in ASV Arkel's jersey. Dutch National Football Team
The Netherlands
The Netherlands Dutch National Football Team

Jasper Cillessen wore De Treffers's team wear.

Denzel Dumfries came in vv Smitshoek's.

Mark Flekken dressed up in WDZ Bochholtz shirt.

Cody Gakpo repped EVV Eindhoven.

Hans Hateboer repped Thos.

Vincent Janssen wore SV TOP's.

Frenkie de Jong wore ASV Arkel's.

Former Manchester United defender, Daley Blind.
Former Manchester United defender, Daley Blind. Dutch National Football Team
An excited Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus (L) trains in FC Abcoude's jersey.
An excited Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus (L) trains in FC Abcoude's jersey. Dutch National Football Team

Davy Klaassen wore HVV de Zebra’s jersey.

Teun Koopmeiners dressed up Vitesse jersey.

Noa Lang turned in RSV HION's kit.

Matthijs de Ligt wore FC Abcoude's home kit.

Tyrell Malacia came in Overmaas jersey.

Memphis Depay looked stunning in vv Moordrecht's jersey.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake
Manchester City's Nathan Ake Dutch National Football Team
29-year-old Ajax midfielder Davy Klaasen
29-year-old Ajax midfielder Davy Klaasen Dutch National Football Team

Kjell Scherpen wore vv Emmen's.

Jerdy Schouten wore FC Vlotbrug's.

Guus Til wore SV Geinburgia's.

Jurriën Timber wore DVSU's.

Stefan de Vrij wore VV Spirit's.

Wout Weghorst came in RKSV NEO's jersey.

Steven Bergwin (C) and Jurrien Timber (R)
Steven Bergwin (C) and Jurrien Timber (R) Dutch National Football Team
Memphis Depay in the jersey of his boyhood club, vv Moordrecht
Memphis Depay in the jersey of his boyhood club, vv Moordrecht Dutch National Football Team

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Sadio Mane - Zinedine Zidane

    TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Premier League window officially opens - Zidane on the verge of PSG move

  • empty

    4 key moments as Mbappe rescues France from Ralf Rangnick's Austria

  • The Dutch National team

    PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

Recommended articles

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Premier League window officially opens - Zidane on the verge of PSG move

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Premier League window officially opens - Zidane on the verge of PSG move

4 key moments as Mbappe rescues France from Ralf Rangnick's Austria

4 key moments as Mbappe rescues France from Ralf Rangnick's Austria

PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

Erling Haaland teases Manchester City new number [Photos]

Erling Haaland teases Manchester City new number [Photos]

Murray secures his first top-five win since 2016 as Berrettini continues his perfect comeback

Murray secures his first top-five win since 2016 as Berrettini continues his perfect comeback

'They can sell their players to sign me' - Dessers not giving up on €4m Feyenoord return

'They can sell their players to sign me' - Dessers not giving up on €4m Feyenoord return

Trending

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

In 2013, a married Patrice Evra was claimed to have had an affair with Carla Howe, a Playboy model

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list