PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

The colourful session came about after the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) suggested that all football supporters in the country dressed up in the jerseys of their old amateur teams in celebration of the country's 'National Football Day.'

The special is synonymous with the Non-League Day in England.

In the shirt where it all started

The squad, preparing to take on Poland in their UEFA Nations League group A game on Saturday, met for training at the national team headquarters in Zeist, with the first fifteen minutes of training being open to the media.

And this is how they turned up.

Nathan Ake wore a vv Wilhelmus shirt.

Steven Berghuis put on LAC Frisia 1883's shirt.

Steven Bergwijn turned up in ASC Waterwijk's shirt.

Daley Blind repped AFC.

Jasper Cillessen wore De Treffers's team wear.

Denzel Dumfries came in vv Smitshoek's.

Mark Flekken dressed up in WDZ Bochholtz shirt.

Cody Gakpo repped EVV Eindhoven.

Hans Hateboer repped Thos.

Vincent Janssen wore SV TOP's.

Frenkie de Jong wore ASV Arkel's.

Davy Klaassen wore HVV de Zebra’s jersey.

Teun Koopmeiners dressed up Vitesse jersey.

Noa Lang turned in RSV HION's kit.

Matthijs de Ligt wore FC Abcoude's home kit.

Tyrell Malacia came in Overmaas jersey.

Memphis Depay looked stunning in vv Moordrecht's jersey.

Kjell Scherpen wore vv Emmen's.

Jerdy Schouten wore FC Vlotbrug's.

Guus Til wore SV Geinburgia's.

Jurriën Timber wore DVSU's.

Stefan de Vrij wore VV Spirit's.

Wout Weghorst came in RKSV NEO's jersey.

