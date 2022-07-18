WEURO2022

Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Netherlands and Sweden are through to the quarter-final after a dramatic goal-fest in Group C at the WEURO2022.

The Netherlands and Sweden continue in the WEURO2022.
The Netherlands and Sweden continue in the WEURO2022.

Defending champions of the Women’s European Championship, the Netherlands left it late to secure a spot in the quarter-final against Switzerland on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The Netherlands defeated their counterparts from Switzerland 4-1 courtesy of three dramatic late goals in Sheffield.

Romee Leuchter was the star of the show for the Netherlands after coming on from the bench to score two late goals.

Switzerland started on a very good note and forced the Dutch into an early pressure with goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar making a good save before falling like a pack of cards late on.

Super sub! Romee Leuchter of Netherlands!
Super sub! Romee Leuchter of Netherlands! Pulse Nigeria

The keenly contested encounter didn't get going until in the second half after a goalless affair in the opening 45 minutes.

It needed an own goal from Ana Maria Crnogorcevic to open the floodgates as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second half.

The lead only lasted four minutes before Switzerland was back level thanks to Geraldine Reuteler.

Thereafter, the game dragged on as both teams remained tied until three goals in the final six minutes completely turned the tie on its head and in favour of the holders the Netherlands.

Leuchter restored the lead for the Netherlands before Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 to Holland in added time. There was more time for another goal as that lady again, Leuchter got her second and Netherlands' fourth to wrap up the win.

In the other Group C game, it was Sweden who proved just too much for Portugal following a 5-0 victory.

Unlike the game in Sheffield, a lovely brace from Filippa Angeldal gave Sweden and an own goal from Carole Costa gave Sweden a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

Ruthless Swedes celebrate at the end of the game.
Ruthless Swedes celebrate at the end of the game. Pulse Nigeria

Kosovare Asllani made it 4-0 from the spot after the break before Stina Blackstenius made it 5-0 in added time to seal a dominant win and convincing passage to the last eight.

With the win, Sweden extends its unbeaten run to 33 matches and hasn't lost a game since March 2020.

With the results in Group C, both Sweden and Netherlands finish on seven (7) points each but the former tops the group based on superior goal difference.

Both sides also advance to the quarter-final, with Sweden avoiding dangerous France, who will take on defending champions Netherlands in the last eight (8).

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • The Netherlands and Sweden continue in the WEURO2022.

    Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

  • Bassey is expected to join Ajax for a club-record fee for a defender

    Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

  • Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

    African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Recommended articles

Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Morocco vs Nigeria: Super Falcons face 'ambitious' Lionesses- Preview

Morocco vs Nigeria: Super Falcons face 'ambitious' Lionesses- Preview

Juventus beat Monaco to red-hot 15-year-old Nigerian striker Ilenikhena

Juventus beat Monaco to red-hot 15-year-old Nigerian striker Ilenikhena

Trending

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour