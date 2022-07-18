Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

The Netherlands defeated their counterparts from Switzerland 4-1 courtesy of three dramatic late goals in Sheffield.

Romee Leuchter was the star of the show for the Netherlands after coming on from the bench to score two late goals.

Switzerland started on a very good note and forced the Dutch into an early pressure with goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar making a good save before falling like a pack of cards late on.

The keenly contested encounter didn't get going until in the second half after a goalless affair in the opening 45 minutes.

It needed an own goal from Ana Maria Crnogorcevic to open the floodgates as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second half.

The lead only lasted four minutes before Switzerland was back level thanks to Geraldine Reuteler.

Thereafter, the game dragged on as both teams remained tied until three goals in the final six minutes completely turned the tie on its head and in favour of the holders the Netherlands.

Leuchter restored the lead for the Netherlands before Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 to Holland in added time. There was more time for another goal as that lady again, Leuchter got her second and Netherlands' fourth to wrap up the win.

Unbeaten Sweden thrash Portugal to top Group C

In the other Group C game, it was Sweden who proved just too much for Portugal following a 5-0 victory.

Unlike the game in Sheffield, a lovely brace from Filippa Angeldal gave Sweden and an own goal from Carole Costa gave Sweden a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

Kosovare Asllani made it 4-0 from the spot after the break before Stina Blackstenius made it 5-0 in added time to seal a dominant win and convincing passage to the last eight.

With the win, Sweden extends its unbeaten run to 33 matches and hasn't lost a game since March 2020.

What the results mean

With the results in Group C, both Sweden and Netherlands finish on seven (7) points each but the former tops the group based on superior goal difference.