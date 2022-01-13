Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted he followed the "club line" after dropping Tanguy Ndombele for Wednesday's League Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

Ndombele was booed off by Tottenham fans when he was substituted during Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe.

The French midfielder appeared to deliberately take a slow walk off the pitch after he was hauled off by Conte following another lacklustre display.

Ndombele is Tottenham's £53 million ($72 million) record signing but the 25-year-old has failed to live up to his fee during difficult spell in north London.

Conte has said the decision was made in conjunction the club to leave him out for Chelsea's 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It was a technical decision, but I don't take the decision if I don't consult the club," Conte said. 

"There is the club line and I have to follow the club line."

