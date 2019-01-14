A host of Nigerian players were in action for their respective clubs over the weekend in different leagues across the world.

In this piece, Pulse Sports highlight how Nigerian players performed for their clubs this weekend.

In England

We start from the Premier League where Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes in their 0-1 loss away at West Ham.

Also on Saturday, January 12, Wilfred Ndidi scored his second Premier League goal of the season which wasn’t enough for Leicester City who lost 1-2 to Southampton.

In the Championship, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes in Rotherham’s 0-1 loss at Ipswich Town.

In France

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu played the who 90 minutes and even got the yellow card as he and his Bordeaux teammates struggled in the 0-1 loss to Nice in a Ligue 1 game.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was impressive for Leganess as he played the whole 90 minutes in their 1-0 home win over Huesca.

Samuel Chukwueze couldn’t help Villarreal who lost 1-2 at home to Getafe. The Super Eagles forward was taken off just before the half hour mark.

In La Liga 2

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez was impressive for CD Lugo midfield who were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Extremadura UD.

Nigerian forward James Igbekeme played the whole 90 minutes for Real Zaragoza who lost 0-2 at home to Malaga.

In Portugal

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Mikel Agu put in a fine performance for Setubal who got a 1-1 draw away at Roi Ave in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

In LigaPro

A slew of Nigerian players were also in action in the lower division in Portugal.

Nigerian forward Sodiq Fatai grabbed two assists for Pacos Ferreira who extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-0 away win over CD Cova Piedade.

His teammate and compatriot Junior Pius impressed in defence all through his 90-minute appearance.

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali played 60 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

His teammate and compatriot Musa Yahaya impressed at right-back and had a lot of exchanges with Nwakali from the right in the early stages.

Nigerian forward Christian Irobiso about 30 minutes after coming in as a substitute for SC Farnese who lost 1-2 away at Academica Viseu.

In the Campeonato de Portugal

Going down a division, Nigerian youngster Onyekachi Silas got a goal for Gil Vicente who beat Limianous 2-0.

In Morocco

Nigerian midfielder Michael Babatunde put in a fine performance for Wydad Athletic, getting a goal in their 5-2 home win over ASEC Mimosa in the opening group game of the CAF Champions League.