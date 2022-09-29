Following an investigative report that has been published in France on Thursday, there are now claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was involved in a blackmail, abuse and extortion scheme.
Report: PSG president named in 'wild' extortion scandal over Qatar World Cup
According to reports in the French media, Nassir Al-Khelaifi has been implicated in a scandal involving a jailed businessman ahead of the World Cup in Qatar
The report claims the PSG chief's doings were against a 41-year-old French-Algerian businessman who allegedly held compromising information about the 48-year-old Qatari businessman, which could have implicated the football chief in the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
The article has been published by Liberation and claims that the businessman named Tayeb B was arrested on January 13, 2020, in Qatar and imprisoned until November 1, 2020, as per Marca.
However, Tayeb was reportedly only released after handing all his information over to Al-Khelaifi's lawyers and signing a confidentiality agreement.
The alleged documents, according to Libération, are said to contain information of 'corrupt' actions in the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago.
But he has spoken to the French publication and alleged that his arrest was made solely and exclusively because of an "order of the Emir of Qatar".
It is further alleged that a confidential agreement was struck to in order to avoid the alleged information from ever going public.
As quoted by Libération, a relative of Al-Khelaifi has completely rejected all the accusations and while claiming Tayeb B is the one at fault.
'He would have systematically sought to link his Qatari setbacks with Nasser. He is a blackmailer who wanted millions of euros and who got burned.' the relative was quoted to have said.
There are also claims that Tayeb, who lived in Qatar with his wife and children, was subjected to 'intense psychological pressure' during his imprisonment.
Qatar will be hosting of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever country in the Middle East to host the global showpiece as the tournament gets underway on November 20, running through until December 18.