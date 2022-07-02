TRANSFERS

Osimhen could partner with Ronaldo next season as Man Utd face a battle to keep Portugal's captain

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Osimhen and the Manchester United number seven could be teammates when the new season kicks off next month.

Osimhen and Ronaldo could potentially lead Napoli's attack next season
Osimhen and Ronaldo could potentially lead Napoli's attack next season

Italian Serie A side Napoli could have a new attacking force next season after they registered an interest in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo has reportedly told Man Utd that he wants to leave the club this summer if the right offer arrives.

Although Ronaldo loves Manchester United, he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

And with United unable to offer him Champions League football after they finished sixth in the Premier League last season, Ronaldo is looking for a move.

ALSO READ: Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United 'Time's Up!' in shocking U-turn

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

While United will still love to keep the ex-Real Madrid man, Napoli are ready to offer him an escape route, which will guarantee him Champions League football following their third-place finish in the Italian Serie A last season.

Ronaldo in Naples

According to The Athletic, the Neapolitans are interested in the Portuguese star, although Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also potential suitors.

However, should Ronaldo join Napoli, he will likely link up with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in a new attacking lineup.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club Pulse Live Kenya

Osimhen, who has been linked with a big-money move away from Naples, is expected to stay this summer, and that could see him potentially partner with Ronaldo up front.

Osimhen and Ronaldo combination

Although Napoli mainly played a 4-3-3 formation last season with Osimhen down the middle, there were times Osimhen also paired with Dries Mertens up front.

Victor Osimhen ( Independent Photo Agency)
Victor Osimhen ( Independent Photo Agency) Pulse Nigeria

And with Lorenzo Insigne gone, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti could also consider pairing Ronaldo and Osimhen together should the former arrive at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Could Ronaldo and Messi be teammates next season?

    Now that Ronaldo is available again, it is time for PSG to make every football fan's dream come true

  • Osimhen and Ronaldo could potentially lead Napoli's attack next season

    Osimhen could partner with Ronaldo next season as Man Utd face a battle to keep Portugal's captain

  • Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request

    Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Recommended articles

Now that Ronaldo is available again, it is time for PSG to make every football fan's dream come true

Now that Ronaldo is available again, it is time for PSG to make every football fan's dream come true

Osimhen could partner with Ronaldo next season as Man Utd face a battle to keep Portugal's captain

Osimhen could partner with Ronaldo next season as Man Utd face a battle to keep Portugal's captain

Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year