SHOCKING! Napoli President promises 'never' to sign Africans again

De Laurentiis made the said statement at a live-streamed event where he vowed the club will never again sign another African player except that player agrees to not participate in AFCON.

SSC Napoli

“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” De Laurentiis said during the streamed event, according to Football Italia.

“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!"

ALSO READ

AFP

"We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others," the Napoli President added.

When Napoli threatened African countries last year

It will be recalled that ahead of the AFCON2021, Napoli threatened to take legal actions against African countries that tried to call up their players for the tournament.

Speaking in December, the club lawyer Mattia Grassani said the club will take legal proceedings to 'protect their players' amid Osimhen declaring himself fit and available for Nigeria following a career-threatening injury last season.

AFP

"Considering the epidemiological situation, there could be legal action, because this tournament (AFCON) takes away valuable resources from the clubs,” Grassani told CalcioNapoli24, in reaction to the COVID19 outbreak.

"It is a particular historic moment, so it would be different if we felt 99 per cent confident of the situation. The clubs invested a lot of money for signing players like Victor Osimhen, so if he were to become infected, that’d be tough to deal with.

Pulse Nigeria

“The first step would be legal action to prevent the call-up, then if there were concrete elements to sue because the health standards are not the same as in European competitions, then there could be more appeals to gain an exemption for Europe-based players.”

Napoli's African connection

The Serie A club from Naples have had a couple of African players at the club, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and Andre Zambo Anguissa at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

SSC Napoli

After spending seven years at the club, Senegalese international, Koulibaly, who led his country Senegal to their first-ever AFCON title at the AFCON2021 in Cameroon, has left the club for Chelsea.

However, Nigeria's Osimhen, who missed that tournament in Cameroon earlier this year, and Cameroon's Anguissa are still at the club.