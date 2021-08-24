Napoli coach sends warning to Victor Osimhen after red card situation

Osimhen was sent off in the 22nd minute after he was adjudged to have slapped an opponent during a corner kick situation.

After the game, Spalletti agreed with the referee's decision and warned his player to watch his emotions.

"The expulsion of Osimhen? He has to be careful of his emotional reactions," Spalletti said as quoted by Ilnapolista.

"He is a strong attacker, and all defenders will help each other. He will always have his hands on the defenders. He must be careful. The referee was corrected when I went to talk to him and he explained what he saw."

However, the red card did not cost Napoli the three points as they won 2-0.