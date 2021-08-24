Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has warned striker Victor Osimhen to watch his emotions after the Nigerian saw a red card in their home clash against Venezia on Sunday, August 24, 2021.
Napoli coach sends warning to Victor Osimhen after red card situation
The coach says Osimhen has to watch his emotions.
Osimhen was sent off in the 22nd minute after he was adjudged to have slapped an opponent during a corner kick situation.
After the game, Spalletti agreed with the referee's decision and warned his player to watch his emotions.
"The expulsion of Osimhen? He has to be careful of his emotional reactions," Spalletti said as quoted by Ilnapolista.
"He is a strong attacker, and all defenders will help each other. He will always have his hands on the defenders. He must be careful. The referee was corrected when I went to talk to him and he explained what he saw."
However, the red card did not cost Napoli the three points as they won 2-0.
The Nigeria international will be expected to miss Napoli's next two Serie A matches against Genoa and Juventus, on August 29 and September 11
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng