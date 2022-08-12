SUPER FALCONS

What did Oshoala say after receiving a nomination for the Ballon d'Or?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Oshoala on Friday, became the seventh Nigerian footballer to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or.

Asisat Oshoala

Minutes after Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, she took to her social media to share a few words of motivation.

The Barcelona Femini striker was listed alongside 19 others for the 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or following a stellar season that saw her finish as the joint-top scorer in the Spanish league and help her club to a successive league title as well as, the Champions League final.

Last month, the 27-year-old was awarded the African Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time, becoming the first African footballer - male or female - to be crowned the continent's best, five times.

Asisat Oshoala to battle 19 others for 2022 Ballon d'OrAward Pulse Nigeria

About an hour after the announcement, Oshoala took to her Twitter page to share some words of motivation from her personal experience.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi missing from 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Ballon d'Or: Mendy and Bounou make nominee list for 2022 Yachine Trophy

"Last Last, na who give up f**k up," she wrote.

For the Barcelona striker, the 2021/22 season was a bitter-sweet one as she struggled with months-long injuries twice, and another during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria finished fourth.

Despite the challenges, Oshoala defeated Cameroon's Ajara Njoya Nchout and Zambia's Grace Chance to be named Africa's best female footballer at the CAF Awards in July.

Oshoala now follows in the footsteps of Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba as Nigerian players - male or female - to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Asisat Oshoala was awarded with a record Africa Women's Player of the Year in July Getty Images

She will vie for the award with her Barcelona teammates Alexia Putellas, Fridolina Rolfo, Lucy Bronze and Aitana Bonmati.

Other nominees include Selma Bacha, Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Catarina Macario, Alexandra Popp, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman and Ada Hegerberg.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

