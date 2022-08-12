What did Oshoala say after receiving a nomination for the Ballon d'Or?

The Barcelona Femini striker was listed alongside 19 others for the 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or following a stellar season that saw her finish as the joint-top scorer in the Spanish league and help her club to a successive league title as well as, the Champions League final.

Last month, the 27-year-old was awarded the African Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time, becoming the first African footballer - male or female - to be crowned the continent's best, five times.

What did Oshoala say on social media?

About an hour after the announcement, Oshoala took to her Twitter page to share some words of motivation from her personal experience.

"Last Last, na who give up f**k up," she wrote.

For the Barcelona striker, the 2021/22 season was a bitter-sweet one as she struggled with months-long injuries twice, and another during the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria finished fourth.

Despite the challenges, Oshoala defeated Cameroon's Ajara Njoya Nchout and Zambia's Grace Chance to be named Africa's best female footballer at the CAF Awards in July.

The 7th Nigerian nominated for a Ballon d'Or

Oshoala now follows in the footsteps of Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba as Nigerian players - male or female - to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

She will vie for the award with her Barcelona teammates Alexia Putellas, Fridolina Rolfo, Lucy Bronze and Aitana Bonmati.