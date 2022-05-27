Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju predicts Liverpool's clash against Real Madrid

Joba Ogunwale
The Reds are the bookmakers' favourite for the all-important clash against Los Blancos, but the ex-Nigerian international disagrees.

Former Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju says Liverpool are not the clear favourites in their Champions League final clash against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Liverpool head into the encounter at Stade de France as the favourites, but Adepoju believes the teams are evenly matched.

Adepoju revealed this to Pulse Sports Nigeria at a La Liga event in Nigeria. The former Real Sociedad star, who started his career with the Real Madrid B team, believes the Los Blancos cannot be considered underdogs in the tie, given their history in the competition.

Adepoju insists it is disrespectful to say Real Madrid can upset the odds by beating Liverpool on Saturday. The ex-Super Eagles star believes Madrid have an equal chance because they have beaten Liverpool in the final before and are European royalty.

"The odds you are talking about, Madrid have beaten Liverpool in the final before," Adepoju told Pulse Sports Nigeria.

"So when you talk about beating them in the Champions League, and you're talking about Madrid whether they can, I don't think there's any odd. It's going to be a 50-50 opportunity.

"The experience matters too, and Madrid has been showing that in the last three games."

Real Madrid will be looking for their 14th Champions League title, while Liverpool will be aiming to win their seventh title.

Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to gain their revenge after losing their last two games against Madrid, including the 2018 final.

