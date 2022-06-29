Former Flying Eagles captain captain Musa Muhammed joins Bosnian side FK Sarajevo [Photos]

Muhammed completed the move to FK Sarajevo on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The 25-year-old was unveiled with photos wearing the new jersey of the Bosnia and Herzegovina side.

Muhammed a key player for Nigeria's under 20 team known as the Flying Eagles joins FK Sarajevo from Croatian club HNK Gorica.

Muhammed joins FK Sarajevo

Muhammed revealed he is excited to join FK Sarajevo in the capital City of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Muhammed said, "So happy to be part of the big club @fk_sarajevo Sarajevo looking forward for more titles together."