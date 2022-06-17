SUPER EAGLES

'Mugu Man'- Nigeria star blasts Father Mbaka for his comments on Peter Obi

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Reverend Father has been in the news lately over his recent comments about the 2023 general elections.

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Super Eagles star Simy Nwankwo has hit out at popular Nigerian pastor Reverend Father Mbaka for his remarks about the upcoming Presidential election next year.

Recommended articles

Speaking about next year's election, The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, said the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will not win the Presidential election next year.

Mbaka insists Obi will not win the election because the former Anambra Governor is too stingy.

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka says Peter Obi will not win next year's Presidential election (Premium Times)
Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka says Peter Obi will not win next year's Presidential election (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

Mbaka said: "A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

ALSO READ: Former Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo joins Parma on loan

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

'I don't want this Mbappe' - Real Madrid president hits out at PSG star after 'dramatic' late snub

It is not the first time Mbaka will make such controversial comments, but his latest remark has not gone down well with his kinsmen, considering he is also Igbo, which is Obi's tribe.

Simy is one of the people who are not impressed with Mbaka's comments, with the Nigerian international showing his displeasure on his Instagram page.

The Parma striker posted a picture of Mbaka on his page with the caption; Mugu and Mtchew, a Nigerian slang for hiss.

Simy Nwankwo's reaction to Mbaka's comment
Simy Nwankwo's reaction to Mbaka's comment Pulse Nigeria

It is not the first time Simy will be speaking out on social issues that affect Nigerians. The former Crotone man was one of the prominent Nigerian stars that spoke out during the End Sars campaign in 2020.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Nigerian ranked 39th in latest FIFA rankings

    Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

  • PulseSPORTS30

    Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

  • PulseSPORTS30: Samuel Chukwueze headlines first batch of players, Tosin Kehinde features

    PulseSPORTS30: Chukwueze headlines first five players, Kehinde makes the list

Recommended articles

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Vietnam and other countries surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

PulseSPORTS30: Chukwueze headlines first five players, Kehinde makes the list

PulseSPORTS30: Chukwueze headlines first five players, Kehinde makes the list

'Mugu Man'- Nigeria star blasts Father Mbaka for his comments on Peter Obi

'Mugu Man'- Nigeria star blasts Father Mbaka for his comments on Peter Obi

'80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

'80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

Steph Curry not LeBron James will define the modern era of basketball

Steph Curry not LeBron James will define the modern era of basketball

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SCOOP

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone

Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone