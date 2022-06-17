'Mugu Man'- Nigeria star blasts Father Mbaka for his comments on Peter Obi

Mbaka says Obi will not be Nigeria's President

Speaking about next year's election, The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, said the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will not win the Presidential election next year.

Mbaka insists Obi will not win the election because the former Anambra Governor is too stingy.

Pulse Nigeria

Mbaka said: "A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

It is not the first time Mbaka will make such controversial comments, but his latest remark has not gone down well with his kinsmen, considering he is also Igbo, which is Obi's tribe.

Simy hits out at Mbaka

Simy is one of the people who are not impressed with Mbaka's comments, with the Nigerian international showing his displeasure on his Instagram page.

The Parma striker posted a picture of Mbaka on his page with the caption; Mugu and Mtchew, a Nigerian slang for hiss.

Pulse Nigeria