RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Thomas Mueller (L) backs Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski (R) to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday

Thomas Mueller (L) backs Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski (R) to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday Creator: Ina Fassbender
Thomas Mueller (L) backs Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski (R) to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday Creator: Ina Fassbender

Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski must be awarded the Ballon d'Or trophy when the winner is announced on Monday.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski is hoping to win his first Ballon d'Or after taking FIFA's rival award for men's player of the year in 2020.

"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Mueller said Saturday after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld which kept Bayern top of the Bundesliga.

"There is no one playing so consistently at the moment for club and country.

"There is no need to even talk about it."

Lewandowski has scored 30 goals this season -- 25 for Bayern in 20 games in all competitions and five in six matches for Poland.

In May, Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 28 league appearances last season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

CRY 1-2 AVL: Returning Ebere Eze, Olise fail to inspire Eagles as Gerrard enters Villa history book

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Premier League: Mo Salah joins elite league after helping Liverpool demolish Saints

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers bounce back with hard-fought win over Mali

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?