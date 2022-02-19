SERIE A

'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans on social media have slammed Jose Mourinho after Roma were held at home to Hellas Verona on Saturday in Serie A

Fans have slammed Jose Mourinho on social media following Roma's 2-2 draw at home to Hellas Verona
Fans have slammed Jose Mourinho on social media following Roma's 2-2 draw at home to Hellas Verona

AS Roma recorded a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The Romans started the game in ackward fashion going behind by 2 goals in the first half courtesty of lacklustre defending as well as weak game play.

Hellas Verona led by 2-0 in the first half against AS Roma
Hellas Verona led by 2-0 in the first half against AS Roma Imago

However, the Mourinho-led side roared back in the second half, scoring first in the 65th minute courtesy of Cristian Volpato before Edoardo Bove scored the leveller in the 84th minute to spare the Romans of any blushes.

Roma managed to salvage a draw at full time against Hellas Verona on Saturday evening
Roma managed to salvage a draw at full time against Hellas Verona on Saturday evening Imago

The result now meant that Roma have failed to win in any of their last 4 matches in all competitions, recording three draws and one loss and fans took to social media to air their frustrations at the team coach Jose Mourinho who eventually got sent off in stoppage time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Kane and Son have now combined for a joint PL record 36 goals.

    Tottenham kane champions Man City to blow title race wide open again

  • Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday

    Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

  • Fans have slammed Jose Mourinho on social media following Roma's 2-2 draw at home to Hellas Verona

    'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

Recommended articles

Tottenham kane champions Man City to blow title race wide open again

Tottenham kane champions Man City to blow title race wide open again

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

Big Mood! Klopp warns opponents Mane is 'in the mood' after stunning bicycle-kick goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

Big Mood! Klopp warns opponents Mane is 'in the mood' after stunning bicycle-kick goal in 3-1 win over Norwich City

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Onyeka benched as Brentford fall short of breaking 30-year record in 2-1 loss to Arsenal

Onyeka benched as Brentford fall short of breaking 30-year record in 2-1 loss to Arsenal

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims