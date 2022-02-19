AS Roma recorded a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.
'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match
Fans on social media have slammed Jose Mourinho after Roma were held at home to Hellas Verona on Saturday in Serie A
The Romans started the game in ackward fashion going behind by 2 goals in the first half courtesty of lacklustre defending as well as weak game play.
However, the Mourinho-led side roared back in the second half, scoring first in the 65th minute courtesy of Cristian Volpato before Edoardo Bove scored the leveller in the 84th minute to spare the Romans of any blushes.
The result now meant that Roma have failed to win in any of their last 4 matches in all competitions, recording three draws and one loss and fans took to social media to air their frustrations at the team coach Jose Mourinho who eventually got sent off in stoppage time.
Check out some of the reactions below:
