Moses Simon’s spell in Spain with Levante has simply not been a success. Injuries and his failure to command a spot in the first team has seen him start just two league games.

While he was picked for all Copa del Rey games, Moses has managed just two starts in the La Liga. In fact, he only started his first La Liga for Levante in February, that’s five months after he joined the club in the summer of 2017.

With Jason struggling with fitness, Simon got his first start of the season in Levante’s 4-1 away win at Celta Vigo and in their next game, he was on from the start again in their home game against Real Madrid.

Levante manager Paco Lopez has stuck with his 3-3-2/3-4-1-2 formation which has helped him turn the club around since he took over in early March of 2018. In that set-up, Simon has been deployed as a wingback, a role he played against Real Madrid on Sunday night at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

From that role, Moses caused some problems for Real Madrid, especially for left-back Sergio Reguilón.

It was an almost complete performance from the 23-year-old who was lively all through the game, dropped a couple of dangerous crosses in this box and defended well.

His sparky performance drew commendation from Twitter as fans wondered why he has not played much this season.

In truth, Moses deserves to play more for Levante with his skill set and talent but injuries and struggles with his fitness have not given him the chance to do that.

But he showed flashes of his best against Real Madrid on Sunday and if he can turn on like that against an opposition of that calibre, perhaps he has the quality to be a really good player for Levante.