Moses Simon confident of Super Eagles vs Libya AFCON clash

Moses Simon Super Eagles forward confident of victory ahead of Libya clash

Moses Simon is optimistic of the Super Eagles chances of picking a qualification ticket for the 2019 AFCON.

  Published:
Moses Simon play

Moses Simon

(WAFU)

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has stated that he is confident that Nigeria will pick a ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ahead of clash against Libya on Saturday, September 12.

The Super Eagles have missed out on qualification for the last two AFCON tournaments in 2015 and 2017 after victorious outing when in South Africa in 2013.

Moses Simon (middle) play Moses Simon was in action when the Super Eagles lost to South Africa in their opening (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

To qualify however the Super Eagles have a group E doubleheader against Libya who are top with four points after an away draw against South Africa who also have the same amount of points

The Super Eagles are third in the group three points ahead of Seychelles in the qualification race.

play Moses Simon is now a Levante player

With two teams set to progress from the group phase to the tournament scheduled to hold in Cameroon, the Super Eagles forward is confident of the countries progression.

Simon revealed his views in a statement published on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Ahead of the clash against Libya, Simon stated the supporters of the team should be prepared to cheer the team to victory.

Moses Simon play Moses Simon wants the Super Eagles to turn up for the clash against Libya (NFF)

 

The new Levante forward said, “We all want to be part of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. We will take our chances in both games and give our best.

“We urge our fans to wear green and white and fill up the stadium on match day."

Simon who missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup is among the players invited by Gernot Rohr for the clash against Libya and will be eyeing his first appearance for the national team since his injury.

