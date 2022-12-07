ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

After dominating Spain's midfield on the pitch, Sofyan Amrabat has also dominated them on Instagram as well.

Sofyan Amrabat trolling |
Nordin Amrabat celebrated Morocco's historic win over Spain by posting several Instagram posts trolling the midfield of Spain that included Barcelona's trio of Gavi, Pedri, and Sergio Busquets while representing painting him as larger than life.

Sofyan Amrabat's Instagram story
Amrabat was outstanding against Spain, and it was his work in the middle of the park that prevented Spain from completely dominating Morocco on the day, as he emerged as one of Morocco's heroes, alongside goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and defender Achraf Hakimi, making the PulseSports team of the round.

Sofyan Amrabat ensured that Spain's star-studded midfield appeared flat (MB Media Solutions)
Amrabat had an incredible nine recoveries and won seven duels while also winning possession in the final third six times for Morocco.

After the game, several accounts shared pictures trolling Spain's all-Barcelona midfield, and Amrabat reposted some of them on his personal Instagram story and became an instant football twitter legend.

Sofyan Amrabat's Instagram Story
Up next or Amrabat and Morocco are another potential big scalp in Portugal who will also test Morocco to their limit.

