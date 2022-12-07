Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

AFP

Amrabat was outstanding against Spain, and it was his work in the middle of the park that prevented Spain from completely dominating Morocco on the day, as he emerged as one of Morocco's heroes, alongside goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and defender Achraf Hakimi, making the PulseSports team of the round.

AFP

Amrabat had an incredible nine recoveries and won seven duels while also winning possession in the final third six times for Morocco.

After the game, several accounts shared pictures trolling Spain's all-Barcelona midfield, and Amrabat reposted some of them on his personal Instagram story and became an instant football twitter legend.

AFP