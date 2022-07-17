WAFCON 2022

Morocco vs Nigeria: Super Falcons face 'ambitious' Lionesses- Preview

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco are looking to become the latest to end Nigeria's dominance and stand between the Super Falcons and more WAFCON glory.

Super Falcons vs Morocco
Nigeria's Super Falcons will go head-to-head with their counterparts from Morocco when they clash in the semi-final of the WAFCON 2022 on Monday night.

After an uncharacteristic slow start to the competition which saw them lose to South Africa in their opener, the Super Falcons have gone from strength to strength to revive their title defence.

The Stade Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium will host this potentially pulsating encounter between two teams looking to go all the way.

Two consecutive victories over debutants Botswana and Burundi set up the Falcons for a delicious showdown with archrival Cameroon in the quarter-final.

Super Falcons Improving in every game
That huddle was one the Falcons came out of unscathed all thanks to an excellent second-half header from forward Rasheedat Ajibade to book a place in the semi-final.

Nigeria will go into this as the favourite given the fact they are not just the defending champions but also the most dominant team in WAFCON history.

Super Falcons bounced back from their opening day defeat at WAFCON 2022
Nigeria's Super Falcons have overpowered every nation on the continent, winning nine of the previous 11 editions.

But come Monday evening, the defending champions will face a different challenge in the host nation, Morocco, for a place in the final.

Morocco has had an incredible run in the tournament so far, with their Atlas Lionesses one of three teams yet to taste defeat at the WAFCON.

Morocco made their first semifinals at a WAFCON
The Atlas Lionesses made history when they sealed a first-ever WAFCON semi-final ticket and quality first-ever FIFA World Cup after they defeated Botswana in the quarter-final.

They have achieved all these without losing a single match, with four wins in four matches played in the competition so far.

Time and where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco
With two clean sheets in four matches, the host will surely have it all to do when they face WAFCON 2022 top scorers, Nigeria, in the semi-final on Monday.

However, for Nigeria, they will need to overcome what's expected to be very loud and hostile support from the home fans, who have played their part in pushing the Lionesses so far.

  • Head-to-head 

This is the first-ever meeting between Morocco and Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

But in the competition so far, it's Morocco who has the better record so far with four (4) wins in four (4).

Nigeria has, however, won the last three (3) after losing the first game of the WAFCON 2022 to South Africa.

  • Players to watch out for 

Fatima Tagnaout - Morocco

While skipper Ghizlane Chebbak has scored the goals, the exciting wide forward, Fatima Tagnaout has lit up the Nations Cup with her left foot, speed, dribbling and ability to pick a pass.

Fatima Tagnaout is nicknamed Mad fire in Morocco.
So far in the tournament, she has proven to be one of Morocco's trusted Lionesses and one to keep an eye on.

  • Nigeria - Rasheedat Ajibade 

Of course, the Atletico Madrid forward has turned out to be the shining light for the Super Falcons.

Nigeria will once again turn to Rasheedat Ajibade for inspiration on Monday.
In the absence of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade has taken over the mantle of leadership in the attack on Nigeria.

She has assisted or scored four (4) of the last five (5) scored by Nigeria. You should watch out for more.

