Morocco vs Nigeria: Super Falcons face 'ambitious' Lionesses- Preview

After an uncharacteristic slow start to the competition which saw them lose to South Africa in their opener, the Super Falcons have gone from strength to strength to revive their title defence.

The Stade Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium will host this potentially pulsating encounter between two teams looking to go all the way.

Nigeria's Super Falcons to count on experience

Two consecutive victories over debutants Botswana and Burundi set up the Falcons for a delicious showdown with archrival Cameroon in the quarter-final.

That huddle was one the Falcons came out of unscathed all thanks to an excellent second-half header from forward Rasheedat Ajibade to book a place in the semi-final.

Nigeria will go into this as the favourite given the fact they are not just the defending champions but also the most dominant team in WAFCON history.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have overpowered every nation on the continent, winning nine of the previous 11 editions.

But come Monday evening, the defending champions will face a different challenge in the host nation, Morocco, for a place in the final.

Morocco's Atlas Lionesses will be banking on home support

Morocco has had an incredible run in the tournament so far, with their Atlas Lionesses one of three teams yet to taste defeat at the WAFCON.

The Atlas Lionesses made history when they sealed a first-ever WAFCON semi-final ticket and quality first-ever FIFA World Cup after they defeated Botswana in the quarter-final.

They have achieved all these without losing a single match, with four wins in four matches played in the competition so far.

With two clean sheets in four matches, the host will surely have it all to do when they face WAFCON 2022 top scorers, Nigeria, in the semi-final on Monday.

However, for Nigeria, they will need to overcome what's expected to be very loud and hostile support from the home fans, who have played their part in pushing the Lionesses so far.

Head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between Morocco and Nigeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

But in the competition so far, it's Morocco who has the better record so far with four (4) wins in four (4).

Nigeria has, however, won the last three (3) after losing the first game of the WAFCON 2022 to South Africa.

Players to watch out for

Fatima Tagnaout - Morocco

While skipper Ghizlane Chebbak has scored the goals, the exciting wide forward, Fatima Tagnaout has lit up the Nations Cup with her left foot, speed, dribbling and ability to pick a pass.

So far in the tournament, she has proven to be one of Morocco's trusted Lionesses and one to keep an eye on.

Nigeria - Rasheedat Ajibade

Of course, the Atletico Madrid forward has turned out to be the shining light for the Super Falcons.

In the absence of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade has taken over the mantle of leadership in the attack on Nigeria.