Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

The Reds men had started their pre-season tour with a 4-0 loss to their arch-rivals on Tuesday. But they have put that loss behind them after beating another Premier League rival on Friday afternoon.

Liverpool's strong start

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named a reasonably strong side for the clash, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz all in the lineup.

Liverpool started on the attack right from the start, and they got their reward in the 12th minute, courtesy of a strike from Henderson.

The team's captain fired in superbly from the box following a low cross from Harvey Elliot. Henderson's strike helped Liverpool dictate the pace of the match.

Klopp's men continued to dominate the encounter and should have had more in the opening half but were wasteful in front of the goal.

The second half resumed with Liverpool naming a different lineup that included star players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara.

The quality in the new lineup showed as Mohamed Salah doubled The Reds' advantage two minutes into the second half. In a typical Salah style, the Egyptian beat a couple of Palace defenders on the right before firing a shot past Guaita, who should have done better to keep it out.

Liverpool went in search of a third after Salah doubled their advantage. But despite the effort of Salah, who set up his teammates on a couple of occasions, The Reds could not add to their two-goal lead.