Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool fans rejoice as Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract after Mane leaves.

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

On Friday, July 1, 2022 Premier League giants Liverpool announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club.

Recommended articles

The Egypt international signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool after several months of dispute.

Salah continues his adventure with Liverpool after his African rival Sadio Mane departed for German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old is expected to lead the Liverpool attack along with Luiz Diaz and new addition Darwin Nunez.

ALSO READ - Fans react as 'Muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Salah was interviewed by the official Liverpool website and addressed his extension with the club.

The PFA Player of the Year award winner explained why it took some time to come to agreement with Liverpool.

He said, "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards].

"Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Salah is now expected to join Liverpool in pre-season as they get ready for another Premier League campaign in August.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

    Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

  • Super Falcons won't have an easy ride in Morocco.

    Nigeria's Super Falcons likely road to a 10th WAFCON title

  • Sergio Ramos reportedly seeked help to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020

    REVEALED: How PSG star begged to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Recommended articles

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

REVEALED: How PSG star begged to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

REVEALED: How PSG star begged to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or

Solace: Osimhen snub proves CAF need to sort Footballer of the Year criteria

Solace: Osimhen snub proves CAF need to sort Footballer of the Year criteria

Nigeria's D'Tigers lose 79-70 to Cape Verde

Nigeria's D'Tigers lose 79-70 to Cape Verde

Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

Watch: Uganda women vibe to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'

Watch: Uganda women vibe to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

An NPFL matchday 35 game between Katsina Utd and Remo Stars ran into extra time that lasted for over 30 minutes.
SPORTS GIST

Barcelona star Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana [Photos]

Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana