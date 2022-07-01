On Friday, July 1, 2022 Premier League giants Liverpool announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club.
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
Liverpool fans rejoice as Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract after Mane leaves.
The Egypt international signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool after several months of dispute.
Salah continues his adventure with Liverpool after his African rival Sadio Mane departed for German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The 30-year-old is expected to lead the Liverpool attack along with Luiz Diaz and new addition Darwin Nunez.
Salah on new Liverpool contract
Salah was interviewed by the official Liverpool website and addressed his extension with the club.
The PFA Player of the Year award winner explained why it took some time to come to agreement with Liverpool.
He said, "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.
“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.
“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards].
"Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.
“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”
Salah is now expected to join Liverpool in pre-season as they get ready for another Premier League campaign in August.
More from category
-
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool
-
Nigeria's Super Falcons likely road to a 10th WAFCON title
-
REVEALED: How PSG star begged to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or