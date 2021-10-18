RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Modric 'doesn't see the point' of World Cup every two years

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent.

Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent. Creator: Sergei SUPINSKY
Luka Modric told a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk that he was against making World Cups more frequent. Creator: Sergei SUPINSKY

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has criticised FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and expressed dismay that players have not been consulted.

Recommended articles

World football's governing body announced on Monday that it will hold talks with national team coaches this week over the controversial idea, which has been met by opposition from European and South American governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL, as well as the International Olympic Committee.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or after leading Croatia to the final of the last World Cup in 2018 and the 36-year-old said on Monday he is against the latest proposal. 

"I don't see the point of a World Cup every two years," said Modric in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game away at Shakhtar Donestsk on Tuesday. 

"A World Cup is special because it's every four years and because everyone is looking forward to it so much, that's why it's special. 

"I wouldn't like to see a World Cup every two years. But they are not asking us. They are trying to do things without asking the players or the coaches what they think about it. 

"Let's see what happens with this, but I don't see it."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Ghanaians unhappy with Black Stars players who sag their shorts during matches

Ghanaians unhappy with Black Stars players who sag their shorts during matches