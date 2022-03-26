2022 WCQ

Pharaohs banish the ghosts of AFCON final in narrow win over Senegal

Niyi Iyanda
Egypt came out victorious in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against current Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal.

Mohamed Salah celebrating Egypt's goal against Senegal
Mohamed Salah celebrating Egypt's goal against Senegal

The Pharaohs of Egypt got revenge on Friday when they defeated Senegal 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium. The match was the first meeting of both teams since Senegal defeated the North African giants on penalties to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Senegalese team started the match confidently but soon lost the ball to the Egyptian defence. In a swift counter-attack, Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah controlled a pass into the box before taking a powerful shot that deflected off the crossbar.

Senegalese left-back Saliou Ciss unknowingly put the ball into his own goal to the excitement of the Egyptian fans.

Saliou Ciss accidentally put Egypt in the lead
Saliou Ciss accidentally put Egypt in the lead ESPN

The Egyptian team controlled most of the first half, snuffing out wave after wave of Senegalese attacks. Sadio Mane looked to make an impact on the game when he went on a impressive solo run, before letting off a shot on the edge of the box that narrowly went over the bar.

Sadio Mane did not have his shooting boots on in Cairo
Sadio Mane did not have his shooting boots on in Cairo Liverpool Echo

The second half was more of the same, with the Pharaohs dominating most of the proceedings and frustrating Senegalese efforts to equalise. The west Africans survived a late scare when Kalidou Koulibaly looked to sustain a bad injury. However after the initial scare, the Napoli defender was looking better.

The best chance of the half fell to Omar Marmoush, the forward controlled a great pass and took a snapshot which narrowly rolled past the post.

Egypt now hold the upper hand going into the all important second leg in Dakar on March 29.

