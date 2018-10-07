Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

MLS Cup champs Toronto out of playoff contention with loss

Football MLS Cup champs Toronto out of playoff contention with loss

Reigning Major League Soccer Cup champions Toronto FC were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday with a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, who kept their own post-season hopes alive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toronto's failure to make the playoffs follows a spectacular 2017 campaign, when their 69 points were a league record play

Toronto's failure to make the playoffs follows a spectacular 2017 campaign, when their 69 points were a league record

(AFP/File)

Reigning Major League Soccer Cup champions Toronto FC were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday with a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, who kept their own post-season hopes alive.

Russell Teibert and Kei Kamara scored for Vancouver, Teibert putting the Whitecaps up in the fourth minute and Kamara grabbing the game-winner in the 78th.

Toronto had been reduced to 10 men when Gregory van der Wiel was sent off for his second yellow card before Jozy Altidore gave them a ray of hope, converting a penalty in the 73rd after a sliding Doneil Henry handled a cross from Jay Chapman.

But Kamara answered, seizing a cross from Jordon Mutch and slotting in his 14th goal of the season.

Toronto's failure to make the playoffs follows a spectacular 2017 campaign, when their 69 points were a league record as they claimed the Supporters Shield as the team topping the MLS regular-season standings and the MLS Cup playoff crown.

In other matches, the Philadelphia Union clinched a playoff berth with a 5-1 home victory over Minnesota. Fafa Picault scored twice in the first half to five the Union a 4-0 half-time edge and while Darwin Quintero spoiled the shutout bid in the 54th minnesota for the Loons, Ilsinho added a final tally for the Union in the 79th minute.

The Montreal Impact blanked visiting Columbus 3-0, moving five points ahead of D.C. United for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth but with the US capital club holding three matches in hand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week againbullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Matteo Guendouzi 5 things to know about Arsenal midfielderbullet

Football

Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United Twitter reacts as Sanchez saves Mourinho from home defeat
World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi scored his first goal for Roma.
Football Nzonzi, Dzeko score as resurgent Roma move third in Serie A
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 2 goals for Changchun Yatai against Tianjin Teda
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is a better player than Mohamed Salah
Football Guardiola rates City star Aguero ahead of Salah
X
Advertisement