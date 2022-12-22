ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Where was he for Belgium?' - Fans have continued to react to De Bruyne's masterclass having helped Man City dismiss Liverpool from the EFL cup.

Social Media Reactions as Manchester City knock Liverpool out of Carabao Cup
Social Media Reactions as Manchester City knock Liverpool out of Carabao Cup

Manchester City welcomed Liverpool to the Etihad City in the fourth round of the English Football League Cup on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Both teams were hoping to renew their rivalry with the Cityzens determined to knock out the defending champions in quest of a trophy they've won five times in the last six years.

The first half kicked off with quick fire attacks as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland came close to opening the scoring just seconds from kick off, before Darwin Nunez missed another chance on the other end in the opening seconds of the game.

In the 6th minute, Cole Palmer came close to opening the scoring for Manchester City latching onto a short pass from Erling Haaland inside the box, but clips his shot well wide of the right post.

However, four minutes later, Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after latching on to a pass from Kevin de Bruyne to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City AFP

Liverpool sought to quickly respond and soon found another chance after Darwin Nunez’s effort came off the crossbar in the 15th minute.

The Reds continued to press for the leveller and soon roared back into the game after James Milner found Fabio Carvalho in the 20th minute, with the 20-year-old winger slotting home for the defending champions to put the scores at 1-1.

Fabio Carvalho equalized for Liverpool in the first half
Fabio Carvalho equalized for Liverpool in the first half AFP

Nathan Ake came close to giving City the lead again after heading on to a cross from De Bruyne, only to see his effort saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimihin Kelleher in the 39th minute.

Neither side were able to go ahead before the half-time whistle as both teams went into the break all square at the Etihad.

However, the second half started in a similar but more decisive fashion as Riyad Mahrez gave Man City the lead in the 47th minute to put the Cityzens 2-1 up.

But their celebrations was cut short as a minute later, Darwin Nunez found Mohamed Salah who fired past Stefan Ortega in a quick-fire response to level the scores once more.

Riyad Mahrez scored for Manchester City against Liverpool
Riyad Mahrez scored for Manchester City against Liverpool AFP
Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool in the second half
Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool in the second half AFP

But Manchester City would find themselves ahead once more after Nathan Ake headed home at the far post from Kevin de Bruyne&rsquo;s cross in the 58th minute to put the Blues 3-2 ahead.

Nathan Ake scored the winner for Manchester City against Liverpool
Nathan Ake scored the winner for Manchester City against Liverpool AFP

Liverpool sought to respond instantly and continued to create chances for themselves.

The Reds thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 68th minute after second -half substitute Alex Oxlade Chamberlain went down in the box under a challenge, only to see their appeal waved off by referee David Coote.

Minutes later, Liverpool had another chance to grab the leveller after Drawin Nunez was played through on goal, but the Uruguay striker&rsquo;s shot went wide of the post.

The defending champions kept fighting to try and find a way back in but were often let down by poor finishing in the box.

In the end, Manchester City held on for a crucial 3-2 win as Jurgen Klopp’s men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup, with the Premier League champions marching on to the Quarterfinals of the EFL cup.

Following Manchester City's victory over Liverpool, here's how fans have reacted on social media - Screenshots below:

empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
Social Media Reactions Manchester City vs Liverpool
Social Media Reactions Manchester City vs Liverpool AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
Social Media Reactions Manchester City vs Liverpool
Social Media Reactions Manchester City vs Liverpool AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sofyan Amrabat (MAR), DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Football / Soccer : FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Play-off for third place match between Croatia 2-1 Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

    World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

  • Salah and Mahrez were both on target in the Carabao Cup game.

    African stars shine in 5-goal Carabao Cup thriller between Man City and Liverpool

  • Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Man City as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup

    CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

Recommended articles

World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

African stars shine in 5-goal Carabao Cup thriller between Man City and Liverpool

African stars shine in 5-goal Carabao Cup thriller between Man City and Liverpool

Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

Ex-Chelsea manager named Zambia coach

Ex-Chelsea manager named Zambia coach

COMMENT: Where does Didier Deschamps rank among the greatest managers in football history?

COMMENT: Where does Didier Deschamps rank among the greatest managers in football history?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?