Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

Both teams were hoping to renew their rivalry with the Cityzens determined to knock out the defending champions in quest of a trophy they've won five times in the last six years.

The first half kicked off with quick fire attacks as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland came close to opening the scoring just seconds from kick off, before Darwin Nunez missed another chance on the other end in the opening seconds of the game.

In the 6th minute, Cole Palmer came close to opening the scoring for Manchester City latching onto a short pass from Erling Haaland inside the box, but clips his shot well wide of the right post.

However, four minutes later, Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after latching on to a pass from Kevin de Bruyne to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Liverpool sought to quickly respond and soon found another chance after Darwin Nunez’s effort came off the crossbar in the 15th minute.

The Reds continued to press for the leveller and soon roared back into the game after James Milner found Fabio Carvalho in the 20th minute, with the 20-year-old winger slotting home for the defending champions to put the scores at 1-1.

Nathan Ake came close to giving City the lead again after heading on to a cross from De Bruyne, only to see his effort saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimihin Kelleher in the 39th minute.

Neither side were able to go ahead before the half-time whistle as both teams went into the break all square at the Etihad.

Second Half

However, the second half started in a similar but more decisive fashion as Riyad Mahrez gave Man City the lead in the 47th minute to put the Cityzens 2-1 up.

But their celebrations was cut short as a minute later, Darwin Nunez found Mohamed Salah who fired past Stefan Ortega in a quick-fire response to level the scores once more.

But Manchester City would find themselves ahead once more after Nathan Ake headed home at the far post from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross in the 58th minute to put the Blues 3-2 ahead.

Liverpool sought to respond instantly and continued to create chances for themselves.

The Reds thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 68th minute after second -half substitute Alex Oxlade Chamberlain went down in the box under a challenge, only to see their appeal waved off by referee David Coote.

Minutes later, Liverpool had another chance to grab the leveller after Drawin Nunez was played through on goal, but the Uruguay striker’s shot went wide of the post.

The defending champions kept fighting to try and find a way back in but were often let down by poor finishing in the box.

In the end, Manchester City held on for a crucial 3-2 win as Jurgen Klopp’s men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup, with the Premier League champions marching on to the Quarterfinals of the EFL cup.

