Mino Raiola: Revealing the Ultimate XI of one of football's greatest agents

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pulse sports reviews the array of stars managed by the man regarded as one of soccer's super agents.

Carmine "Mino" Raiola is widely regarded as one of the most influential footballing agents of all time.

Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola
Raiola is also the agent of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba
Raiola is also the agent of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba

The 54-year-old Italian currently represents the likes of Borussia Dortmund star - Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder - Paul Pogba, and AC Milan striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic among a number of other high-profile clients.

However, According to the reports from multiple journalists in Italy including acclaimed transfer journalist - Fabrizio Romano, Raiola is currently battling a lung disease and is currently fighting hard to survive.

Mino Raiola is one of the super agents in football today
Mino Raiola is one of the super agents in football today

Reports had previously spread on social media , that the 54-year-old Italian had passed on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

However, journalists in Italy have now confirmed those rumours to be completely false and have provided an update on his state of health.

Raiola's camp has also released an official statement confirming he is indeed alive and will keep fighting.

The statement which read: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate” , was tweeted by Fabrizio Romano.

Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola

Raiola has always been an active figure in the media space and is never short of a quote or two when it comes to talking about the players he represents.

Mino Riola will be hopiing to help Erling Haaland secure a mega-move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer
Mino Riola will be hopiing to help Erling Haaland secure a mega-move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer

With the 54-year-old still influential in the destination of one of Europe's most sought-after strikers in the summer - Erling Haaland, who is understood to be closing in on a mega-money move to Premier league champions Manchester City, Pulse sports reveals the Ultimate XI of football stars Mino Raiola, has represented:

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed for French club Paris Saint Germain in 2021
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed for French club Paris Saint Germain in 2021

Riola was the man behind the Yacine de trophy winner's move to Parisians following his contract expiry with AC Milan in 2021.

Donanarumma (23) is widely regarded as one of the very best shot-stoppers of his generation and won the Euros with Italy in 2021.

LB - Maxwell (PSG - Retired)

Maxwell is one of the most decorated footballers of all time
Maxwell is one of the most decorated footballers of all time

CB - Zdeněk Grygera (Juventus- Retired)

Zdeněk Grygera is a former Czech International who played as a defender for Serie A giants Juventus
Zdeněk Grygera is a former Czech International who played as a defender for Serie A giants Juventus

CB - Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019
Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019

Riola was behind the 23-year-old Dutch center-back's move to Serie A champions Juventus on a five-year contract in 2019, for a fee of €75 million, to be paid in five annual installments, with additional costs of €10.5 million.

RB - Gregory van der Wiel (PSG)

Gregory van der Wiel joined PSG from Ajax in 2012
Gregory van der Wiel joined PSG from Ajax in 2012

MID - Marco Verratti (PSG)

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012

Mino Raiola was also instrumental in helping Italy midfielder Marco Verratti seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Verratti who is now a mainstay from the Parisans now earns over €146,000-per-week at the Parc de Princes.

MID - Pavel Nedved (Juventus - Retired)

Current Juventus sporting director Pavel Nedved won the Ballon d'Or in 2003
Current Juventus sporting director Pavel Nedved won the Ballon d'Or in 2003

Raiola also represented Pavel Nedved, who is also regarded as one of the most successful players to emerge from the Czech Republic.

Raiola helped Nedved secure a then big-money move to Juventus from Lazio in July 2001.

Nedved is also a previous winner of the FIFA Ballon d'Or award in 2003 and has won the Czech Republic ''Golden ball'' award six times. (1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2009)

MID - Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba (IMAGO Sportimage)
Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola, reportedly received €27 million from Juventus when he helped Paul Pogba re-join his boy-hood club, Manchester United.

The French midfield star returned to Old trafford, on a five-year contract for a then-record for highest football transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million and is currently one of the highest earners in the Premier league, racking home €350,000 every week in England.

Pogba's contract with the Red devils expires this summer and the Frenchman is understood to have played his last game for United, after picking up a first-half injury in their 4-0 humiliation at Liverpool in the Premier league.

Raiola will be looking to help his client, secure another mega-move in the summer with PSG and Juventus currently being touted as potential destinations.

ST - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC MIlan)

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic

ST - Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku re-joined the Blues in 2021
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku re-joined the Blues in 2021

Raiola helped Romelu Lukaku returned to his former club Chelsea, a decade after he had originally joined the club, for a reported club record fee of £97.5 million.

However, the Belgian striker has had it tough since he came back and Raiola knows his client can always count on him whenever he wants out, with reports linking Lukaku to a return back to Serie A champions, Inter Milan.

ST - Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland

The 21-year-old striker is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet and looks set for a move away from the Germans this summer.

Raiola is currently in talks to help broker a mega-money deal away to Manchester City in the summer as reports even claim the Norwegian already agreed verbally with the Cityzens.

David Ben

