FA CUP

Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool have qualified for their first FA quarterfinal since 2015

Takumi Minamino has scored eight goals in domestic Cup competitions for Liverpool since 2020 more than any other Liverpool player.
Takumi Minamino has scored eight goals in domestic Cup competitions for Liverpool since 2020 more than any other Liverpool player.

Liverpool are through to the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup after a nervy 2-1 win over Norwich City in the fifth round.

Recommended articles

Takumi Minamino was the star after scoring a brace to give the Reds a deserved win at Anfield.

Lukas Pupp pulled one back for the visitors to set up a nervy final 15 minutes, but Liverpool held on for the win, their fourth of the season over the Canaries to book a first FA quarterfinal under Jurgen Klopp.

The home side was without star players like Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but didn't feel their absence as they scaled through to the last eight unscathed.

Klopp's side was made to work hard for the win and had to wait until the 27th minute to break the deadlock.

Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross was held under control by Divock Origi, who superbly found Minamino, who tucked the ball past a helpless Tim Krul from just outside the six-yard box.

Deadly duo, Origi and Minamino.
Deadly duo, Origi and Minamino. Pulse Nigeria

The second arrived six minutes from the break with Minamino at the end of it again for his second to double their advantage at the break.

Liverpool continued to dominate the game but Norwich City were not scared to have a go at their hosts, with the goalkeeper, Alisson Becker called upon on occasions to keep the game at 2-0.

However, with 14 minutes left to play, the Brazilian could do nothing as Pupp had a pop from a distance that sailed into the Liverpool net to half the deficit.

The goal seemed to give the away side renewed hope as they piled on the pressure in search of the second goal.

But it didn't come, Liverpool held on for what would be the first quarterfinal ticket for the Reds under their German coach, Klopp.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Takumi Minamino has scored eight goals in domestic Cup competitions for Liverpool since 2020 more than any other Liverpool player.

    Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

  • Rangers won for the first time in four matches. Photo Credit: (RangersFC/Twitter)

    Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

  • Chelsea fans proud of Timo Werner after victory against Luton Town

    Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

Recommended articles

Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

Minamino-inspired Liverpool record nervy win to reach first-ever quarterfinal under Klopp

Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

Chelsea fans compare Timo Werner to Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup come back against Luton Town

'Tears in my eyes' - Emotions pour as Reactions trail Roman Abramovich's imminent Chelsea sale

'Tears in my eyes' - Emotions pour as Reactions trail Roman Abramovich's imminent Chelsea sale

The End of the Roman Empire! Abramovich confirms Chelsea is for sale

The End of the Roman Empire! Abramovich confirms Chelsea is for sale

Roman Abramovich issues DEADLINE to SELL Chelsea as Conor McGregor shows interest

Roman Abramovich issues DEADLINE to SELL Chelsea as Conor McGregor shows interest

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Putin's 'favourite' club continues to use Ukrainian defender as scapegoat

Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy has been facing backlash following his comments over the crisis in his homeland
PREMIER LEAGUE

Lampard and Everton receive apology from Premier League referee body for Rodri's handball

Frank Lampard has received a phone call from PGMOL following the penalty incident at Manchester City on Saturday.
SUPER EAGLES

'We don’t have a number 10' - Samson Siasia backs Eberechi Eze to replace Jay-Jay Okocha

Siasia has likened Eze to Okocha

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY
FLY GRAMS

Watch: Paul Pogba, Lewandowski and Marco Verratti spotted with their Baes at Autumn Paris Fashion Week Show [Video]

Manchester United Star Paul Pogba was spotted with PSG star Marco Verratti and Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski on Monday night

Mario Balotelli could continue career revival following Premier League transfer rumor

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker mario balotelli has been linked with a return to the Premier League

'I'm not a Politician' - Watch Thomas Tuchel's Emotional response to a journalist over Roman Abramovich and Russia-Ukraine war (Video)

Thomas Tuchel snapped at a certain journalist in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday