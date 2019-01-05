﻿Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi﻿ has announced his impending departure from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin Teda.

Mikel moved to Tianjin Teda from Premier League giants Chelsea after several successful seasons with the Blues.

The 31-year- old narrowly escaped relegation with Tianjin Teda, as they escaped at the detriment of Odion Ighalo's Changchun Yatai.

It however seems that Mikel has now made up his mind to the leave Chinese but is unsure of his next destination.

Mikel made his opinion known in a report by Tianjin TV Sports New Visionprogram, he stated that he may well return to Europe but not decision has been made yet.

He said : ''I broke the contract with the club, which means I will leave Teda. As for my next stop, I am not sure yet, maybe I will return to Europe, maybe stay in China.

''Anyway, I would like to wish the TEDA team good luck next season.''

Mikel was a key member of the Tinajin TEDA set up in the earlier part of the season but struggled with injury after representing the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.