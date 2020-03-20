Ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed that he agreed to have his contract with Trabzonspor terminated after he refused to take down an Instagram post of him calling for the Turkish Super Lig to be suspended because of coronavirus.

Trabzonspor had announced that they and Mikel had parted ways after the midfield had taken to Instagram to reveal that he felt uncomfortable playing football amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.

“There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Because of his post, the Nigerian was left on the bench as Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Istanbul Basaksehir in a top of a table clash on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Now back in England to be with his family, Mikel said he had to quit the club after he refused to take down the post.

But Mikel has now returned to London with his family and has vowed not to return to Turkey.

“They were really upset about the whole thing. I was told to meet with the president in his office one-on-one,” Mikel told The Athletic:

“He asked me to take it down (his statement). I told him I wasn't going to do that. It's my opinion. This is how I feel. We live in a free world. I have freedom of speech. I can express my opinion.

“I wanted to win the league too but at this point in time, we have to think about what is more important: to save peoples' lives.

“I want to help in any way that I can to defeat this virus. For us to be out there playing; I don't think we are helping the global situation. I don't feel it is right for us to play football.

“I told them I wanted to go home. They said, ‘If you go home, you're not coming back.’ I said, "OK, I'm going home."

Mikel’s post received a lot of support from players who play in Turkey and Turkey's Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoglu has since suspended matches indefinitely.

The 32-year-old only joined Black Sea Storm as a free agent on a two-year deal in the summer of 2019 and has played a crucial role in helping Trabzonspor to the top of the Super Lig with 19 appearances.