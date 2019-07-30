Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was mobbed by hundreds of Trabzonspor fans after he touched down in the city of Trabzon to join his new club.

Mikel earlier in July signed a two-year contract with the option for another year with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 32-year-old signed the deal in Egypt where he was with the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles of Nigeria went home with the bronze medal, Mikel has been on holiday with his family.

After two weeks of holidaying, the veteran midfielder arrived in the city of Trabzon on Monday, July 29 to meet hundreds of Trabzonspor fans at the airport.

In an Instagram video shared by Mikel, the fans are heard singing and chanting his name.

The warm welcome from the fans will be a delight for Mikel who is gradually winding down on his career.

Club career

Trabzonspor will be Mikel’s sixth club in his professional career which started at Nigerian side Plateau United.

It was at Chelsea that the midfielder enjoyed huge success winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, a Football League title, the Champions League and Europa League.

He had a forgettable stint in China with Tianjin TEDA where he struggled with injury before bouncing back with his six-month stay at Middlesbrough.

Mikel will join his compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme at Trabzonspor who finished fourth in the 2018/2019 Super Lig season.