Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi went all out for his twin daughters’ fifth birthday party.

Mikel’s daughters Ava and Mia turned five recently and their birthday party was held at what looks like a rented out park.

The veteran midfielder and his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko shared a couple of snaps from the party.

In one of his posts, Mikel is seen turning what looks like fried rice being prepared for the guests.

“Kids birthday. Daddy duties,” he wrote on the post.

Mikel and his partner Diyachenko, who have been dating since 2013, welcomed the twins in September 2015.

The kids recently started school which made their famous father take to social media to gush about them.