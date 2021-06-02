Mikel Obi extends Stoke City contract until 2022

Mikel in 2020 signed a one-year contract to play for Championship side Stoke City.

The 34-year-old impressed early on in the season but lost momentum with the team that saw finished 14th place.

He played 41 games in all competition for the Potters and has led out the team as captain several times.

Stoke City

Michael O'Neill believes Mikel can still be crucial to his side for the upcoming season and has given him a one-year extension.

"Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel," Stoke City confirmed on their website.

The 2021/2022 season will be Mikel's third in English second-tier. He had a stint in 2015 before his stay with Stoke City.

The Ex-Super Eagles captain had a storied career with Chelsea, where he spent the majority of his career.