Messi sends warning to Europe, returns to PSG after World Cup triumph

The 35-year-old was the Most Valuable Player and runner-up for the top scorer award as Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the victory at the Lusail Stadium, Messi traveled to Argentina to celebrate the victory with his family.

He also joined in the Christmas and end-of-the-year celebrations from his hometown of Rosario.

AFP

Messi returns to PSG

Four days into the new year, Messi returned to PSG as they continue preparation to defend their Ligue 1 title.

Messi stormed the PSG training ground on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and was given an elaborate welcome.

PSG players and staff all came to the training pitch to give Messi a guard of honor to celebrate his World Cup victory.

Messi then received an award after applause and hugs from his club teammates.

France forwards Kylian Mbappe and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi were not in training to welcome Messi as they are in the United States of America (USA) on a break.

Messi sends warning to Europe

Following his victory in the World Cup, Messi has now set his sights on conquering Europe once again.

AFP

He took to his official social media platforms to post photos of his return to PSG as well as a message.

The message by Messi with the photos said, "Thank you very much to my teammates and to all the people in the club for the welcome they gave me.

"We are back and looking forward to continuing to meet the objectives of this season, now with PSG."

Messi has not won the Champions League since with Barcelona in 2015 and will aim to help PSG lift its first in history.