QATAR 2022

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Messi invokes the spirit of Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico.

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico
Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Lionel Messi continues preparation for Argentina's next group game against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot as Argentina suffered a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their group opener.

After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina are under pressure to get a good result against North American rivals Mexico

Ahead of the match, Messi took to social media to pay tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Messi celebrates Maradona who died on November 25, 2022
Messi celebrates Maradona who died on November 25, 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Maradona was hospitalized and went through brain surgery before he passed away on November 25, 2020.

To celebrate the second year remembered of the death of Maradona, Messi posted a picture of the Argentine football icon on his official Instagram story.

In the picture, Maradona who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup is wearing the iconic number 10 jersey that now belongs to Messi.

At the pre-match press conference, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Maradona.

He said, “It's a very sad day for the whole world for Diego's anniversary. We hope tomorrow to bring him joy if he's looking at us from heaven. It still seems unbelievable that he's not here anymore.”

Lionel Messi was subpar as Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia who he supports as an ambassador.
Lionel Messi was subpar as Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia who he supports as an ambassador. AFP

Ahead of the clash against Mexico Scaloni also gave an update on the health status of star player Messi.

“I don’t know who spread that rumor, Messi is fine more than ever. On a physical and moral level. It was never in doubt, he has no problem,” he added.

Argentina takes on Mexico in their second group game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador Liveblog

    Netherlands vs Ecuador live

  • Senegal scored three to grab their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

  • Social media reactions as Senegal defeat Qatar 3-1

    'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

Recommended articles

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Tunisia vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Tunisia vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Key stats from the first round of Group Stage fixtures

Qatar 2022: Key stats from the first round of Group Stage fixtures

Battle for the top: France vs Denmark Preview

Battle for the top: France vs Denmark Preview

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss