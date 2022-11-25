Lionel Messi continues preparation for Argentina's next group game against Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico
Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot as Argentina suffered a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their group opener.
After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina are under pressure to get a good result against North American rivals Mexico
Ahead of the match, Messi took to social media to pay tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona.
Messi's tribute to Maradona
Maradona was hospitalized and went through brain surgery before he passed away on November 25, 2020.
To celebrate the second year remembered of the death of Maradona, Messi posted a picture of the Argentine football icon on his official Instagram story.
In the picture, Maradona who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup is wearing the iconic number 10 jersey that now belongs to Messi.
At the pre-match press conference, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Maradona.
He said, “It's a very sad day for the whole world for Diego's anniversary. We hope tomorrow to bring him joy if he's looking at us from heaven. It still seems unbelievable that he's not here anymore.”
Messi's injury report
Ahead of the clash against Mexico Scaloni also gave an update on the health status of star player Messi.
“I don’t know who spread that rumor, Messi is fine more than ever. On a physical and moral level. It was never in doubt, he has no problem,” he added.
Argentina takes on Mexico in their second group game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022.
