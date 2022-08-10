TRANSFERS

Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, Juventus are currently negotiating with Memphis Depay's lawyers over a free transfer from Barcelona this summer.

Memphis Depay is negotiating an exit from Barcelona with Juventus ready to snap up the Dutch star this summer
Memphis Depay is negotiating an exit from Barcelona with Juventus ready to snap up the Dutch star this summer

Juventus are currently working on a deal for long-term target Memphis Depay and reportedly offered a two-year contract ready for the former Barcelona no.9.

Read Also

Barcelona's economic issues are still niggling in the way of the club's operations regardless of the signings made this summer.

Barcelona want to reduce their wage bill in order to try and register the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde amongst others.

The club currently are unable to do so due to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations and the imbalance in their current wage cap.

Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona this summer.
Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona this summer. AFP

Barca have also revealed plans to either sell or release players no longer needed in the club, and one of these players is understood to be Depay, who joined the club on a free transfer last year.

As per a report from Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Depay’s representative Sebastien Ledure is currently working on his release from Barcelona.

Once this is completed he’ll be available to join a new club as a free agent with long-term suitors Juventus already waiting in the wings to snap up the Dutch attacker.

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay
Barcelona striker Memphis Depay Imago

Depay has already been stripped of the Blaugrana's number 9 shirt and is reportedly considering his future, having failed to nail down a starting shirt in Xavi's side.

The Bianconeri have already prepared a two-year contract worth around €5m net per season according to Football Italia.

However, any deal ultimately depends on Barcelona’s transfer market strategy as the Blaugrana may decide not to lose the player for free, which could complicate things.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Alex Iwobi has had a resurgence under Frank Lampard at Everton (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Iwobi makes big admission on the position he feels 'comfortable' playing

  • Memphis Depay is negotiating an exit from Barcelona with Juventus ready to snap up the Dutch star this summer

    Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

  • Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night

    Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed me - Karim Benzema declares

Recommended articles

Iwobi makes big admission on the position he feels 'comfortable' playing

Iwobi makes big admission on the position he feels 'comfortable' playing

Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

Nigerians fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch

Nigerians fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch

Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed me - Karim Benzema declares

Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed me - Karim Benzema declares

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus