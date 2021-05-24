Dickson Abiama left Nigeria to go school in Germany in 2016, now he will be playing in the Bundesliga next season

Abiama grabbed the winner for Greuther Fürth in their 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

He scored with a fierce effort that bounced off the goalkeeper from just inside the penalty area.

The win sealed the second position and automatic promotion to the German top division for Greuther Fürth.

It has been a fine season for the 22-year-old who scored seven goals in Greuther Fürth’s successful season in 2. Bundesliga-the second division in Germany.

With his performances this season for Greuther Fürth, Abiama is becoming known at home in Nigeria.

Born and raised in Lagos, Abiama also spent part of his growing years in Bayelsa State and Port Harcourt but never took football serious at this time.

In 2016, he joined his parents in Germany in 2016 to further his education.

He was playing at a park when some people approached him to join Mogeldorf, the first club he played for.

He impressed at Mogeldorf, scoring tons of goal in the U19s before joining the first team who played in sixth-tier of German football at that time.

He played for two other clubs in the German lower divisions. It was while playing for SC Eltersdorf-another lower league club- that he was discovered by Greuther Fürth in a friendly game.

He joined Greuther Fürth in 2020 and was first with the second team before he signed his first professional contract in October 2020.