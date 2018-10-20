Pulse.ng logo
Meet Marco Ianni, the Chelsea coach who provoked Mourinho

3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who provoked Mourinho

  • Published:

Mourinho had to be restrained as he attempted to attack Ianni after the provocation on Saturday.

Up until Saturday afternoon in London, Marco Ianni was just one of Maurizio Sarri’s assistants at Chelsea but now he has been mentioned in the press all over the world after he had a brawl with Jose Mourinho.

The brawl started after Ianni taunted Mourinho by celebrating Chelsea’s last-minute equaliser in front of the Manchester United boss.

 

Mourinho had to be restrained as he attempted to attack Ianni after the provocation.

These are three things you should know about him.

1. What does he do at Chelsea

Marco Ianni play

Marco Ianni

(Getty Images)
 

Born in 1982, Ianni is the second assistant coach to the main boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

2. Relationship with Sarri

Ianni worked with Sarri as a technical assistant at Napoli for two years before joining Chelsea with the Italian manager.

3. Coaching career

Before joining Sarri at Napoli, the 36-year-old worked as one of the assistant coaches to Italian manager Roberto Cappellacci.

He worked with Cappellacci at Cosenza and then Campobasso.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

