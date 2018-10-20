By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Mourinho had to be restrained as he attempted to attack Ianni after the provocation on Saturday.
The brawl started after Ianni taunted Mourinho by celebrating Chelsea’s last-minute equaliser in front of the Manchester United boss.
These are three things you should know about him.
Born in 1982, Ianni is the second assistant coach to the main boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.
Ianni worked with Sarri as a technical assistant at Napoli for two years before joining Chelsea with the Italian manager.
Before joining Sarri at Napoli, the 36-year-old worked as one of the assistant coaches to Italian manager Roberto Cappellacci.
He worked with Cappellacci at Cosenza and then Campobasso.