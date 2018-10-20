Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Mourinho had to be restrained as he attempted to attack Ianni after the provocation on Saturday.

news

Up until Saturday afternoon in London, Marco Ianni was just one of Maurizio Sarri’s assistants at Chelsea but now he has been mentioned in the press all over the world after he had a brawl with Jose Mourinho.

The brawl started after Ianni taunted Mourinho by celebrating Chelsea’s last-minute equaliser in front of the Manchester United boss.

Mourinho had to be restrained as he attempted to attack Ianni after the provocation.

These are three things you should know about him.

1. What does he do at Chelsea

Born in 1982, Ianni is the second assistant coach to the main boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

2. Relationship with Sarri

Ianni worked with Sarri as a technical assistant at Napoli for two years before joining Chelsea with the Italian manager.

3. Coaching career

Before joining Sarri at Napoli, the 36-year-old worked as one of the assistant coaches to Italian manager Roberto Cappellacci.

He worked with Cappellacci at Cosenza and then Campobasso.