Meet Kylian Mbappe’s model girlfriend who was Miss France 2017

The France national team asserted their dominance in football after emerging winners of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Whiles the team, and the country as a whole, are still in party mode, there is one name that is bound to trend for the next couple of weeks: Kylian Mbappe.

The 19-year-old made this World Cup his own, scoring four goals to propel Les Bleus to the 18 carat gold trophy last Sunday.

The Monaco attacker also netted in 4-2 win over Croatia in the final, making him only the second teenager in the history of the World Cup to score in a final – the first being the great Pele.

However, it was not only Mbappe’s performances that caught the eye of many in Russia, his adorable girlfriend also courted much attention.

The youngster is currently dating Alicia Aylies, a model who was crowned Miss France in 2017.

The beautiful model made sure she was present to witness France’s crowning moment as well as that of her boyfriend.

Alicia, who has a large social media following due to her craft, was in the stands when Mbappe was crowned Best Young Player of the tournament and she celebrated it like crazy.

In a series of tweets, the beauty queen posted various videos and photos of her ecstatic mood after France won the World Cup.

The model is six months older than Mbappe, but it appears both are very much in love and look forward to taking their relationship to the next level.

Despite her career in modelling, Alicia was also a law student at the University of French Guiana.