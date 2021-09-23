RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe needs to 'learn how to be humble'

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was told Wednesday that he needs to add a dose of humility to his undoubted talents in front of goal "if he wants to be loved".

The advice came from Metz coach Frederic Antonetti after the mega-rich Ligue 1 champions needed a stoppage time winner to beat the bottom side 2-1 and preserve their 100 percent start to the domestic season.

"Kylian Mbappe needs to behave better if he wants to be loved," said Antonetti.

"I love this player, he is very, very strong but he'd benefit from having a more humble side."

Antonetti was responding to a question on the yellow card handed to his goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja who confronted Mbappe over his celebration when the winning goal was scored.

"In the game, Mbappe was non-existent," said Antonetti.

