'Mbappe is special' - Reactions as France defeats Denmark, advance to knockout round

Tosin Abayomi
Mbappe overtakes Ronaldo and Messi as the best - Reactions to PSG star as France beat Denmark to reach the round of 16.

France recorded a 2-1 victory against Denmark in a Group D 2022 FIFA World Cup matchday two fixture played on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

After defeating Australia 4-1 in their group opener, the French were on a mission to book a place in the knockout stages against Denmark with a game to spare.

There were no goals scored in the first half as France forced the issue while Denmark were steady in defense.

Following the break, France stepped it up a notch and went ahead in the 61st minute as Kylian Mbappe converted a ball through to him by Theo Hernandez.

Denmark pushed forward and equalized six minutes later when Andreas Christensen headed in a corner kick by Joachim Andersen.

France then began to ask questions of the Denmark defense and late in the 86th minute went back in front when Mbappe converted a cross by Antoine Griezmann.

Denmark had a late push for an equalizer but France held on to claim all three points and progress to the round of 16.

Mbappe rose to the top of the trends on social media after another impressive performance for France in Qatar.

With his two goals against Denmark, Mbappe is now tied with Ecuador captain Enner Valencia at the top of the charts for the Golden boot.

Mbappe has a total of seven goals at the World Cup and has now overtaken the great Thierry Henry for second place behind Just Fontaine among the all-time scorers for France.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also now ties the great Lionel Messi's tally for Argentina at the World stage in his second appearance.

Mbappe was the key protagonist as France won the World Cup back in 2018 and is already off to an even better start four years later.

There were positive reactions to Mbappe's performance as with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now in the final years of their career he is expected to step up and take the mantle from them.

See reactions to Mbappe's performance for France against Denmark below.

With a place in the round of 16 now secure, France will aim to seal the top spot in the group when they take on Tunisia on Wednesday, November 30.

